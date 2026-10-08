Suniev, Castagna Make NHL Debuts as Flames Face Avalanche

Calgary Flames
229 Members•1,910 Posts
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2026 6:40 PMPublished Oct 8, 2026 6:40 PM
The Calgary Flames will look to finally get into the win column Thursday night when they welcome the Colorado Avalanche to the Scotiabank Saddledome.
It has been a brutal start to the season for the Flames, who enter Thursday with an 0-3-0 record and have been outscored 16-3 through their first three games. Calgary has struggled to generate offence while giving up far too many goals, putting the team in an early hole it will need to climb out of quickly.
The challenge doesn’t get any easier against the Avalanche.
Colorado enters Thursday with a 2-1-0 record and plenty of firepower at the top of its lineup, led by Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar. The Avalanche have also been excellent on special teams early in the season, operating at 40 percent on the power play, tied for second in the NHL, while their penalty kill remains perfect at 100 percent.
Calgary’s special teams have been one of the few bright spots through three games. The Flames are also converting at 40 percent on the power play, while their penalty kill sits at 90 percent, good for sixth in the league.
Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Thursday will also mark the return of Nazem Kadri to the Saddledome to face his former team.
Kadri was injured the last time the Avalanche faced the Flames last season after Calgary moved him at the trade deadline. He has gotten off to a strong start with Colorado this season, recording two assists through his first three games.
For the Flames, there will be some new faces in the lineup.
Aydar Suniev will make his season debut after being recalled from the Calgary Wranglers earlier this week. Jonathan Castagna will also make his NHL debut after earning his first recall to the Flames.
Devin Cooley is expected to get the start in goal. He enters Thursday with an 0-1-0 record, a 3.03 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Projected Lineup
Forwards
Gridin - Frost - Coronato
Sharangovich - Backlund - Farabee
Honzek - Pospisil - Strome
Suniev - Castagna - Klapka
Defence
Bahl - Whitecloud
Kuznetsov - Nemec
Middleton - Parekh
Goaltender
Cooley
The Flames don’t need to look too far ahead at this point. After an 0-3 start, the focus is simply on getting their first win of the season.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy