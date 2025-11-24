Three Reasons Behind the Flames’ Three-Game Surge

The Calgary Flames have stitched together their most impressive run of the season, stacking three straight wins and are suddenly looking far more like the team many expected. It started with a tight, structured shootout victory over the Dallas Stars at home, followed by convincing wins against the Sabres and Canucks - a stretch in which Calgary outscored its opponents 14–6.

For a group that spent most of the early schedule chasing games—and the standings—the shift is noticeable. The Flames sit at 8-13-3 with 19 points, now just six points back of a wild-card spot. That’s not where they want to be, but it’s a far cry from last place, where they found themselves only a couple of games ago.

So what exactly changed? According to head coach Ryan Huska… not as much as you might think.

“I don’t think our game has changed all that much,” Huska explained. “It just hasn’t all been put together and I feel like over the last little bit things are starting to fall into place.”

Whether Huska is tempering expectations or staying true to his evaluation, the results point to a team finding layers in its game that simply weren’t showing up before. Here are three driving forces behind Calgary’s recent surge.

1. Stabilizing Goaltending

The most significant variable in this win streak has been between the pipes. Calgary’s goaltending hasn’t just been good—it’s been stabilizing.

Devin Cooley stepped in and delivered, earning back-to-back starts against Dallas and Buffalo, stopping 30 shots in each outing and securing wins in both. Through seven games this season, Cooley owns a 1.81 GAA and a .935 save percentage, numbers that have given the Flames something they’ve badly needed: reliability.

Dustin Wolf followed suit on Sunday against Vancouver, turning aside 31 of 33 shots to pick up his sixth win of the year. Across the three-game streak, the Flames’ goaltending duo combined for a .934 save percentage, the kind of performance that changes everything—from bench confidence to game management to special-teams aggressiveness.

Simply put: Calgary is finally getting saves at the right times, and it’s reshaping their entire approach.

2. Depth Scoring Finally Arriving

Secondary offence has been one of Calgary’s biggest issues this season. That narrative flipped quickly on this win streak.

- Joel Farabee, who has created chances all season but lacked finish, has three goals in his last three games.

- Yegor Sharangovich, recently pushed to the press box as a healthy scratch, has responded with three points in his last three games (1G, 2A).

- Connor Zary snapped a long scoring drought with a much-needed goal against Vancouver—his first since opening night. It’s only three points in 22 games, but the underlying play suggests a player heading in the right direction.

Another significant spark has come from Morgan Frost, who has five points (2G, 3A) during this three-game stretch and is playing some of his most assertive hockey since joining the Flames.

Meanwhile, Matt Coronato is heating up at the perfect time. With seven points (4G, 3A) on a five-game point streak, he’s starting to look like the consistent offensive driver the team needs him to be.

When goals are coming from all four lines instead of one, everything looks smoother—and winning becomes repeatable.

3. A Blueline Playing With Purpose

While the goaltending and depth scoring have grabbed headlines, the Flames’ defensive group has been equally critical.

Rasmus Andersson has been nothing short of dominant, contributing heavy minutes, steady defending, and elite production. His nine points (2g, 7a) in four games earned him the NHL’s First Star of the Week.

Kevin Bahl has quietly become one of Calgary’s most effective defenders, posting a team-leading +13 rating and adding timely goals. He has two goals and three points in his last five games.

Yan Kuznetsov, meanwhile, looks more and more like an NHL regular each night. Paired with MacKenzie Weegar, he’s brought a sense of calm, added structure, and a simple, efficient brand of hockey that has stabilized the second pair.

When your defence is moving pucks efficiently, limiting chaos, and adding offence, it makes life easier on everyone else—and that’s exactly what we’re seeing.

The Flames’ Formula—Sustainable or Just a Spark?

Every team wants the same combination: timely goaltending, contributions beyond the top six, and defence that keeps the game connected. For three straight games, Calgary has checked every box.

The question now is whether this is a turning point or just a welcome hot streak. If Huska is right—if the Flames haven’t changed much and are simply starting to execute—then this might be a sign of a team playing closer to its true identity.

For now, though, the formula is working. And for a team that badly needed something to build on, these three wins might be the spark they’ve been waiting for.