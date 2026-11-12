Three Takeaways From the Flames' 3-1 Loss to the Rangers

Calgary Flames
233 Members•1,953 Posts
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2026 3:27 AMPublished Nov 12, 2026 3:27 AM
The Calgary Flames came up short Wednesday night, falling 3-1 to the New York Rangers at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
After a scoreless opening period, the Rangers needed just 59 seconds in the second to get on the board. Mika Zibanejad carried the puck into the Calgary zone, drove wide and fired a shot from a sharp angle that beat Cooley to give New York a 1-0 lead.
Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Zibanejad struck again at 10:52, this time on the power play. After the Rangers moved the puck around the Calgary zone, Pavel Dorofeyev found Zibanejad at the top of the circle for a one-timer. The shot beat Cooley through the body and glove to make it 2-0.
The Flames found an answer on the power play in the third period. At 7:41, Yegor Sharangovich sent the puck down low to Ryan Strome, who quickly spotted Adam Klapka in front of the net. Klapka jammed the puck past Joonas Korpisalo for his fourth goal of the season, cutting the deficit to 2-1.
Related stories
Calgary couldn’t find the equalizer, and Ty Kartye sealed the Rangers’ victory with an empty-net goal.
Three Takeaways
1. Cooley’s strong home run comes to an end
Cooley entered Wednesday’s game with an impressive 5-0-0 record in his previous five home starts, posting a 1.78 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage over that stretch. The Rangers handed him his first loss during that run, scoring twice in the second period to take control of the game.
2. Parekh continues to show his offensive potential
Zayne Parekh provided one of Calgary’s more exciting moments in the opening period. The young defenceman carried the puck through the Rangers’ defence on an impressive individual rush, dangling his way toward the net before attempting to wrap around. Korpisalo got his blocker on the attempt to keep the game scoreless, but it was another glimpse of Parekh’s offensive creativity and ability to generate chances on his own.
3. Sharangovich continues to produce
Sharangovich picked up an assist on Klapka’s third-period goal, extending a productive stretch for the Flames forward. He now has four points (one goal, three assists) over his last four games, providing some consistent offensive production for Calgary.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy