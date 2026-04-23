Will Blake Coleman Be Back with the Calgary Flames Next Season?

What’s next for Blake Coleman?
It isn’t a simple question, even after a season that made his value obvious on a nightly basis.
For months, Coleman’s name sat in trade speculation, not because of a drop-off in production, quite the opposite. He was one of the most reliable players in the Flames lineup all season, driving play, killing penalties, and setting a standard in all situations. Had injuries not interrupted his year, there’s a strong case he was the team’s MVP. That level of consistency only raised his profile as the trade deadline approached, with the belief that he could bring back a meaningful return.
The Flames did make significant moves, parting with veterans like Nazem Kadri, Rasmus Andersson, and MacKenzie Weegar. But when the dust settled, Coleman was still in Calgary.
That decision leaves the organization at a crossroads. Coleman is heading into the final season of his six-year, $29.4 million deal, and at 34, he doesn’t quite align with a roster trending ‘younger’. At the same time, stripping a team entirely of experienced players is rarely a winning formula. Coleman brings more than production, he brings credibility. A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning, he understands what it takes to win and how to carry himself in a room.
That combination of leadership, experience, and still-effective play also makes him an asset. One the Flames could choose to leverage in the offseason.
Coleman understands the situation and isn’t approaching it with blinders on.
“I’m sure we’ll get into it this summer,” Coleman explained. “I’ve always wanted what’s best for this team and if that’s a future with me in it, that’s great. If it’s a different direction that improves them, I’m not going to stand in the way of that.”
Communication hasn’t been an issue, either, something he pointed out when discussing his relationship with management and general manager Craig Conroy.
“(Craig Conroy) is really great about keeping the open dialogue and letting you know where things stand, so we’re pretty fortunate from that standpoint,” he added.
For now, much of the organization’s focus is on what comes next at the draft. The Flames are positioned to be active, with multiple picks in the early rounds, and those decisions will help shape the timeline of the rebuild.
“I would imagine they’ve got a lot going on over the next couple of months after figuring out where their draft position is,” said Coleman. “So it’s probably hard to look into the future until that happens.”
What isn’t uncertain is Coleman’s mindset. He’s not winding down, he still sees himself as a player who can contribute meaningfully and push for something more. He proved it.
“I still feel like I have a lot of good years and a lot left to give so that excites me. I love the city of Calgary, I love being a Flame,” he expressed.
“Of course I want to win. I’ve been to the top of the mountain a couple times and miss that competitive nature of the playoffs and it’s a place I really feel I can contribute and make teams better.”
That’s where the question lies. The Calgary Flames are building toward the future, while Coleman remains wired for the present, competing, pushing, and chasing another Stanley Cup.
He finished this season with 20 goals and 35 points in 69 games, posting a plus-12 rating while anchoring the penalty kill. The production is still there. So is the edge in his game.
Now it becomes a matter of timing. Whether Coleman fits into the next phase of the Flames, or becomes part of the assets that shape it, will likely be decided in the months ahead.