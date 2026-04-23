Will Blake Coleman Be Back with the Calgary Flames Next Season?

For months, Coleman’s name sat in trade speculation, not because of a drop-off in production, quite the opposite. He was one of the most reliable players in the Flames lineup all season, driving play, killing penalties, and setting a standard in all situations. Had injuries not interrupted his year, there’s a strong case he was the team’s MVP. That level of consistency only raised his profile as the trade deadline approached, with the belief that he could bring back a meaningful return.