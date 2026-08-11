Young LEGO Fan Brings Flames’ New Arena to Life

The Calgary Flames’ new home, Scotiabank Place, is still more than a year away from hosting its first NHL game, but excitement for the new arena is already starting to build.
The Flames recently shared a video on their social media accounts highlighting Cruz, a talented young LEGO building enthusiast who decided to take on a pretty ambitious project, recreating the future home of the Flames.
The attention to detail is impressive, with Cruz explaining how he used the team’s early renderings of Scotiabank Place to bring his LEGO version to life.
“I love LEGO and I love the city of Calgary and I’m a big Flames fan, and when I saw the new renderings for the new arena I decided to take it on as like a passion project,” Cruz told FlamesTV in the video.
And it’s easy to see why the project caught the Flames’ attention.
The LEGO version captures the look of the future arena remarkably well, offering a fun early glimpse at what will eventually become Calgary’s new sports and entertainment centerpiece.
Of course, the real Scotiabank Place is still under construction, with the Flames scheduled to begin playing there during the 2027-28 season. When it opens, it will become the new home of the Flames and a major part of Calgary’s future for years to come.
The Flames also had a special surprise for Cruz to recognize the time and effort he put into his passion project.
Check out the video to see Cruz’s incredible LEGO creation and find out what the Flames had waiting for him.
What do you think of his build?