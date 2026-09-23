Zayne Parekh Turning Heads Early in Flames Preseason

It’s only preseason, but Zayne Parekh is already giving Calgary Flames fans plenty to watch.
The ninth-overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft was one of the Flames’ most noticeable players Tuesday night, recording two assists in Calgary’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Parekh’s ability to move the puck was on display throughout the night.
He consistently used his skating and edgework to create space, whether that meant escaping pressure in his own zone, joining the rush or getting himself into the offensive zone.
That’s the part of Parekh’s game that has always stood out.
The Flames selected him ninth overall because of his ability to make things happen with the puck. During his final season with the Saginaw Spirit, he posted 107 points in 61 games.
The next step has been rounding out the rest of his game.
That has been a focus for Parekh since he was drafted, and it was something he spoke about extensively during his pre-draft process. He has talked about becoming more responsible away from the puck, defending harder and making better decisions rather than always looking to create offence.
There was a different level of confidence to his game Tuesday.
Parekh was willing to jump into the rush and get deep in the offensive zone, but he also showed the skating ability to recover when the play went the other way.
That mobility is a big part of what makes his game so intriguing.
He’s a run-and-gun, rover-style defenceman who wants to keep his feet moving, read the play and attack when the opportunity is there. The challenge is doing that without getting caught on the wrong side of the puck.
That was an issue at times during last season. This time around, Parekh looks much more comfortable managing those moments.
“It feels like everything’s different this time around, I don’t want to get too high or too low, just trying to build my game and make plays.”
That mindset has been an important part of Parekh’s development.
The Flames have been patient with the 20-year-old defenceman, who played 37 NHL games last season and also spent time with the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers. He enters this season expected to push for a full-time NHL role.
For Parekh, the confidence appears to be coming from a better understanding of what he needs to do to succeed at this level.
“It is nice to feel good going in,” admitted Parekh. “The last two years I’ve been here it hasn’t clicked for me. I remember, last preseason, it was a bit of a grind. I feel like my head’s in a good space and I’m playing good hockey.”
That’s perhaps the biggest difference early in this year’s camp.
The skill has never really been in question.
Parekh can skate, he can move the puck and he sees plays developing before they happen. Those traits were part of what made him such an intriguing prospect when Calgary selected him ninth overall in 2024.
Now, it’s about putting all of it together, which he appears to be doing.