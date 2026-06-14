Flames' Huberdeau Tops Athlon Sports' List of NHL's Worst Contracts

Athlon Sports ranked the worst contracts in the NBA, NFL, MLB, and NHL. At the top of the NHL list is Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau.
As the NHL offseason kicks into high gear with the Stanley Cup only hours or days away from being awarded, sports publications are busy creating content to keep fans engaged in the down months. Recently, Athlon Sports posted the top five worst contracts in the four North American sports leagues, and put Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau at the top of the NHL list.
After scoring a career high 115 points during the 2021-22 season, thanks to 30 goals and 85 assists, the Florida Panthers traded the former third overall pick to the Flames on July 22, 2022. Within a month, then general manager Brad Treliving signed Huberdeau to an eight-year deal worth $84 million, which carries an annual cap hit of $10.5 million.
In Calgary, it took Huberdeau over two seasons to reach 115 points. During his first campaign in 2022-23, he had only 15 goals and 40 helpers for 55 points, a 47-point decline in production. Unfortunately, the following season wasn't any better, with only 12 goals and 52 points. Meanwhile, Huberdeau tied Yegor Sharangovich for the Flames' worst plus-minus rating at minus-29.
At first glance, a casual fan would think that Huberdeau may have played through an injury, explaining his sharp decline in points. However, he missed only three games in those first two seasons. Moreover, he missed a total of four games over the first three seasons in Calgary, scoring 55 goals and 169 points with a minus-40 rating.
In 2025-26, Huberdeau was looking to build upon a 28-goal and 62-point performance from the previous season. Through 50 games, he had ten goals and 15 assists for only 25 points. On Feb. 5, 2026, the Flames announced that he would miss the remainder of the season, opting to have hip surgery and hoping for a clean slate to start the 2026-27 season.
As of right now, Huberdeau has five years remaining on his deal, which expires at the end of the 2030-31 season. He's currently owed $52.5 million, making it almost impossible to trade him. Moreover, he currently has the NHL's 11th-highest cap hit and has a full no-movement clause, meaning he'd have to sign off on any potential move.
When Huberdeau joined the Flames, he had one year remaining from his deal with the Panthers, which paid him $5.9 million. However, since his extension began ahead of the 2022-23 season, he's gone on to score 50 goals, record 89 assists, and total 139 points. Among NHL players over the past three seasons, he ranks 165th in goals, 133rd in assists, and 139th in points.