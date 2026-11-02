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William Stromgren Set to Make Season Debut With Flames Against Sharks

William Stromgren Set to Make Season Debut With Flames Against Sharks

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Bryan Wilson
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Nov 2, 2026 10:30 PM

William Stromgren will make his season debut with the Calgary Flames tonight against the San Jose Sharks following his recent recall from the Calgary Wranglers.

Stromgren has been off to a strong start in the AHL, recording three goals and eight assists for 11 points through 11 games. His point total currently ranks tied for fourth in the league.

Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn ImagesMandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

The 23-year-old forward appeared in three NHL games last season during his first career recall. He knows the opportunity is limited and will be looking to make the most of his chance.

“Three games is not a lot, just take the most out of it, but I think just ‘play it simple’ is going to be the game plan tonight,” he said of his previous NHL experience last season.

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For Stromgren, the focus will be on making the small plays and adjusting to the pace and style of the NHL.

“It’s different, you’ve got to be able to adapt if you want to play up here,” he told the media after morning practice.

Stromgren is expected to line up alongside Jonathan Costagna and Adam Klapka.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska outlined what he wants to see from the young forward in his first game back with the club.

“I’m looking for him to move his feet. I’m looking for him to be a very direct and straight-line player tonight,” Huska told the media.

The Flames selected Stromgren in the second round (45th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

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