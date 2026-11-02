William Stromgren Set to Make Season Debut With Flames Against Sharks

William Stromgren will make his season debut with the Calgary Flames tonight\nagainst the San Jose Sharks following his recent recall from the Calgary\nWranglers.\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/calgary-flames/latest-news/flames-recall-sergeev-and-stromgren-following-wednesdays-injuries]\n\nStromgren has been off to a strong start in the AHL, recording three goals and\neight assists for 11 points through 11 games. His point total currently ranks\ntied for fourth in the league.\n\nMandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/968a9a7f-4e01-4785-a264-ed25e942d239.jpeg]\nMandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images\n\nThe 23-year-old forward appeared in three NHL games last season during his first\ncareer recall. He knows the opportunity is limited and will be looking to make\nthe most of his chance.\n\n“Three games is not a lot, just take the most out of it, but I think just ‘play\nit simple’ is going to be the game plan tonight,” he said of his previous NHL\nexperience last season.\n\n\n\nFor Stromgren, the focus will be on making the small plays and adjusting to the\npace and style of the NHL.\n\n“It’s different, you’ve got to be able to adapt if you want to play up here,” he\ntold the media after morning practice.\n[https://x.com/nhlflames/status/2117357327888056603?a=y0nNvDXoS9-87GyFsV4&s=46]\n\nStromgren is expected to line up alongside Jonathan Costagna and Adam Klapka.\n\nFlames head coach Ryan Huska outlined what he wants to see from the young\nforward in his first game back with the club.\n\n“I’m looking for him to move his feet. I’m looking for him to be a very direct\nand straight-line player tonight,” Huska told the media.\n[https://x.com/nhlflames/status/2117361110063984778?a=ng-OzxHkK2wQBJ1avyk&s=46]\n\nThe Flames selected Stromgren in the second round (45th overall) of the 2021 NHL\nDraft.