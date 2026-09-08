Craig Conroy Calls Flames Goaltending a “Real Strength” Heading Into 2026-27

“The NHL is a different beast. The shooters are that much better, the size, speed, the traffic, but to see them now together, they know each other, they get along great. Now to have them as a tandem, they’re going to push each other. That’s the one thing that Cooley did a great job (of), coming in and winning games, and now they can push together and we feel comfortable with either goalie on any given night, so I think it’s great. I think that is a real strength of our team going into the year, maybe the strongest part of the team going in.”