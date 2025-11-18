'All 20 Guys, Everybody Contributed': Pyotr Kochetkov, Jordan Staal, Taylor Hall, Rod Brind'Amour On Win In Boston

The Carolina Hurricanes got back in the win column Monday night as they defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 at TD Garden.

The Canes depth shined as Jordan Staal, Mark Jankowski and Taylor Hall all got on the board and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 27 shots in the win (he was scored on in the final nine seconds).

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Kochetkov, Staal and Hall spoke with the media in Boston. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: It was a solid game. We had a game plan and I thought the guys stuck to it for the most part. It's 2-0 going into the third and I thought we maybe sat back a little, but that's kind of natural. They're kind of throwing everything at you, but I thought we had a real solid game overall. All 20 guys, everybody contributed.



On the fourth line: They've been good all year, that line. Since Jankowski's come back in, he's provided a little pop there. Robbie too. That's a very valuable group going right now for us and it's a good matchup. That's a world class goal too. That's an MVP kind of thing that he pulled out there. I know it was 2-0 at the time, but it kind of put the game away which was great.



On Pyotr Kochetkov: Solid. That's the key. That's what we need. When we needed a save, it was there. I'm sure he'd like to have that last one back, reaching for it, but who cares at that point. Game's over. He did his job tonight.

Pyotr Kochetkov

On the game: I feel today, good. We do step-by-step every period. Good team win.



On the team in front of him: Every game, guys, defense and forwards, very help. Np surprise for nobody. We have a system and the guys always do well. For me, I very excited to play for the guys because the guys help me every night.



On his strong start to the year: I no think too much about the results now. I just try to find my game and my style now. I no play every game, just more time to find my way.

Jordan Staal

On the goaltending performance: Kooch was great. Been great for us since he got back. Made some key saves and gave us a great chance to win. Tough way to end for him, especially with it looking like a shutout, but obviously he played a great game for us.



On the team's performance: I thought it was great. We gave up a couple chances in the first. They do a good job of kind of clogging it and then taking off and they made some good plays off the rush. They have some talented players, but Kooch made some key saves there. It's hard to come back in this league. We got one and then two and then kind of kept it as stifling as we could and then Kooch did the rest.



On his goal: Just trying to get to the net. Usually Marty beats me there, but I got there first. Sometimes those bounces can go either way, but I got my eye on it first and I was fortunate enough to have a little lane there to sneak it in.

Taylor Hall

On keeping the pressure on Boston: You want to keep your foot on the gas, but you want to be smart with where you are on the ice and you want to be above their players. But at the same time, if you see a chance to go make a play and create offense, you have to do that. That's in our DNA as attackers. The best way to defend is to go play in their end and force them to come 200 feet. We did that well.



On scoring against his former team: I loved playing here and I love the city. It's so fun to come back and take my guys out to dinner. I'll always love it here. When I'm done playing, I'll want to come back here and go to Bruins games, go to a Red Sox game. But to come back and score and most importantly win the game is huge.

