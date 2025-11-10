'Just A Very Special Player': Seth Jarvis' Versatility, Talent Make Him Surefire Bet For Team Canada

Seth Jarvis is off to the best start of his career and it couldn't have come at a better time for the 23-year-old forward.

With the NHL heading back to the Olympics this season, Jarvis is vying for a coveted spot on Team Canada, something that would be a dream come true for the Winnipeg native.

With 10 goals and 15 points in 15 games, Jarvis leads Carolina in scoring and his 58.09 CF% is one of the best markers in the NHL.

Not only that, but Jarvis also tied for seventh amongst all players for goals this season, and in fact, he's the only one amongst those to have scored at even strength, on the power play, shorthanded and in overtime.

It's that versatility that takes Jarvis from a really good player to an elite one.

The Canes winger can be a scorer. He can drive or complement a top line, a top power play unit. He can score the clutch game-winner (he actually does lead the league in game-winning goals) or he can get the party started.

He's shown that when paired alongside Sebastian Aho, Nikolaj Ehlers or Andrei Svechnikov this season and it all comes back to his work ethic.

Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) on X

Seth Jarvis is the second-fastest #Canes player in the last 15 years to record 10 goals in a season. Only Andrei Svechnikov (14 games in 2022-23) required fewer contests.

"I think the way the three of us just work, I think that's what our games are based around,' Jarvis said. "Hard work and effort and winning battles. I think when we win battles, that's when our talent kind of comes out."

But he can also play a shutdown role. He can grind teams away, play physical and not only forecheck, but also backcheck his ass off every shift (14 hits, 7 blocks, 10 giveaways, 96th percentile max skating speed).

It's a big reason why he was one of the top Selke candidates last season and why he's on pace for consideration again this year.

There may be players more talented than Jarvis, but there are very few players who'll work harder than he will.

And let's get this straight. Everyone works hard in the NHL.

It feels almost like a throwaway line at this point because of how often it's used to describe guys, but truly, Jarvis is in a tier above most when it comes to the effort he gives on the ice.

He's relentless out there every shift and giving it his all whether it's 5v5, the power play, shorthanded, 6v5, 5v6. Jarvis plays in every situation for Carolina and it's easy to see why.

Because when you combine his immense talent, with his hockey IQ and that work ethic, you get a unique player who's linear trajectory to stardom is as clear as day.

Add in some already established team chemistry from winning gold once before with Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off last year and all that combines to show why Jarvis should be a guarantee to make Team Canada's Olympic roster.

"I'm biased obviously, so I'm probably not the right guy to ask, but it's pretty obvious that I'd have him on a team like that because he can do whatever you want," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "That's the key. You can obviously pick the best players for Team Canada, but that might not be the best team. You need guys who know how to do other things and he covers everything. And I still think he has to be one of the best Canadian players out there. Just a very special player."

Recent Articles

Jordan Staal: The Longest Serving Carolina Hurricane

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

Hurricanes Reclaim Cayden Primeau From Maple Leafs; Goaltender Assigned To AHL

Jalen Chatfield Placed On Injured Reserve, Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther Recalled By Carolina

Trio Of Injured Players Return For Carolina Hurricanes

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.