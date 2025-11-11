Hurricanes Defenseman Out Three To Four Months Following Hand Surgery

Charles Alexis Legault will miss the next three to four months after having surgery to repair multiple torn extensor tendons on his right hand.

The Carolina Hurricanes defenseman suffered laceration from a skate blade at the end of the first period of Sunday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Legault was immediately attended to by head athletic trainer Doug Bennett and then the Toronto Maple Leafs medical staff before going to a Toronto hospital.

He traveled back home with the team and had surgery on Monday, performed by Dr. Harrison Tuttle at Raleigh Orthopaedic.

"I hate it because be was really starting to find his groove at this level," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Hopefully he'll heal and be good to go. Tough one to swallow, but it is what it is."

The 22-year-old defenseman had appeared in eight games with the Hurricanes this year and had just scored his first goal the day prior.

Legault's is the latest in a long line of injuries to Carolina's blueline, he's now the fifth defenseman that will miss time, but his injury is definitely the most severe one suffered.

"I've been around some teams who have dealt with it, but I've never seen it just be one position," said defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who's missed nine games so far this season. "It is unfortuante, for sure. But our organizational depth is pretty deep and it's shown."

Recent Articles

Jordan Staal: The Longest Serving Carolina Hurricane

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

'Just A Very Special Player': Seth Jarvis' Versatility, Talent Make Him Surefire Bet For Team Canada

Jalen Chatfield Placed On Injured Reserve, Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther Recalled By Carolina

Trio Of Injured Players Return For Carolina Hurricanes

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.