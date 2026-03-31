Carolina Hurricanes @ Columbus Blue Jackets: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
Canes aim to rebound as desperate Blue Jackets fight for playoff life.
What - Game 74 (46-21-6)
When - 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 31
Where - Nationwide Arena; Columbus, OH
How to Watch - ESPN+, hulu
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to bounce back from their 3-1 loss at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens tonight in Columbus.
The Canes have been fairly hot and cold since the start of the month, with an 8-5-0 record overall.
They've had some really good outings, but also some poor ones and they'll really need their A-game against a desperate Columbus team.
The Blue Jackets have found themselves on a three-game skid after making it all the way up to the second spot in the Metro division.
They've blown leads in back-to-back games and if they want to remain in the playoff race in a very tight field, they need wins, so expect an intense game.
Streaks
- Seth Jarvis (2g, 7a) has points in six straight games.
- Sebastian Aho (2a) has points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- Taylor Hall is one goal shy of 300 career goals.
- Sean Walker is two assists away from 100 career assists.
- Sebastian Aho is three assists away from 400 career assists.
Game Notes
- Carolina is 1-1-0 against Columbus this season, having won 4-1 on Dec. 9 and lost 5-1 on Jan. 17.
- The Hurricanes have earned a point in 12 of their last 14 games against the Blue Jackets (9-2-3).
- Seth Jarvis (6g, 16pts in 14gp) is a point-per-game player for his career against Columbus.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Brandon Bussi: 27-6-1; 0.896 Sv%; 2.45 GAA
- Jet Greaves: 24-14-9; 0.910 Sv%; 2.56 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Seth Jarvis (30) / Kirill Marchenko (25)
- Points - Sebastian Aho (74) / Zach Werenski (77)
Power Play
- Carolina - 23.7% (9th)
- Columbus - 20.2% (17th)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 80.2% (13th)
- Columbus - 77.3% (24th)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Brandon Bussi
Frederik Andersen
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Blue Jackets Projected Lineup
Mason Marchment - Adam Fantilli - Kirill Marchenko
Boone Jenner - Sean Monahan - Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger - Charlie Coyle - Miles Wood
Danton Heinen - Isac Lundestrom - Kent Johnson
Zach Werenski - Dante Fabbro
Egor Zamula - Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk - Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Injuries and Scratches: Jake Christiansen, Luca Del Bel Belluz, Mathieu Olivier (UBI), Damon Severson (UBI), Brendan Smith (knee), Dmitri Voronkov (UBI)
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