Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators Preseason Game 6: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 6 (1-3-1)
When - 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4
Where - Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, TN
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)
The Carolina Hurricanes will be icing nearly their entire main NHL roster tonight in Nashville in their final preseason game of the year.
The Canes have trimmed their roster down to 25 players and the only players who will be sitting out tonight are either guys who have been dealing with injuries (Jaccob Slavin, K'Andre Miller, Jesperi Kotkaniemi) and guys who have a penchant for getting inured (Frederik Andersen).
This game will also be a good measuring stick for Logan Stankoven who will be playing against NHL level competition for the first time since sliding back to center.
Streaks
Milestone Watch
Game Notes
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
Power Play
Penalty Kill
Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier
Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Alexander Nikishin - Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault
Pyotr Kochetkov
Cayden Primeau
*Not yet posted*
Hurricanes Massively Trim Down Training Camp Roster
Logan Stankoven Starting At Center To Open Hurricanes Training Camp
Cayden Primeau Excited About New Opportunity With Father's Former Team In Carolina
Olympic Aspirations, New Teammates and Rising Stardom: A Q&A With Seth Jarvis
Mike Reilly Provides Hurricanes With The Veteran Blueline Depth They Lacked Last Season
Givani Smith Making Most Of PTO Opportunity In Carolina
'He's Getting By Now On Just Pure Talent': Communication Still Area Of Concern For Hurricanes Coaching Staff, Rookie Blueliner Alexander Nikishin
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.