Carolina Hurricanes @ Nashville Predators Preseason Game 6: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 6 (1-3-1)

When - 4 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 4

Where - Bridgestone Arena; Nashville, TN

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (only viewable in the local TV viewing area)

The Carolina Hurricanes will be icing nearly their entire main NHL roster tonight in Nashville in their final preseason game of the year.



The Canes have trimmed their roster down to 25 players and the only players who will be sitting out tonight are either guys who have been dealing with injuries (Jaccob Slavin, K'Andre Miller, Jesperi Kotkaniemi) and guys who have a penchant for getting inured (Frederik Andersen).



This game will also be a good measuring stick for Logan Stankoven who will be playing against NHL level competition for the first time since sliding back to center.



Streaks

N/A

Milestone Watch

N/A

Game Notes

Jalen Chatfield and Pyotr Kochetkov are projected to make their preseason debut's tonight.

Jaccob Slavin and K'Andre Miller, who both entered camp with injuries, will not play a preseason game before kicking off their 2025-26 seasons.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Pyotr Kochetkov - Preseason Debut

Power Play

Carolina - 8.7% (2/23)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 80.95% (17/21)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis

Andrei Svechnikov - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

Jordan Martinook - Jordan Staal - William Carrier

Taylor Hall - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson



Alexander Nikishin - Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Mike Reilly - Charles Alexis Legault



Pyotr Kochetkov

Cayden Primeau

Predators Projected Lineup

*Not yet posted*

