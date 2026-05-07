Carolina Hurricanes @ Philadelphia Flyers Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
The undefeated Hurricanes carry a two-game lead into Philadelphia, looking to maintain their postseason perfection.
What - Game 3 (2-0)
When - 8 p.m., Thursday, May 7
Where - Xfinity Mobile Arena; Philadelphia, PA
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, CBC, Sportsnet, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes are still perfect in the postseason, but they'll have their work cut out for them tonight as their series against the Philadelphia Flyers shifts to their home ice.
Carolina found a way in a gritty Game 2, as Taylor Hall scored the eventual OT winner.
It was a good win for the Canes as they had to overcome some early adversity (namely their first time trailing all postseason).
They even found a way to win with Logan Stankoven actually not scoring a goal for once.
Seth Jarvis and Nikolaj Ehlers each grabbed their first of the playoffs and hopefully it can be a springboard for those guys to get going even more.
Once again, Frederik Andersen had a solid game and the Hurricanes are going to need that once again tonight in Philly.
Streaks
- Taylor Hall (3g, 6a) has points in every game of the postseason so far (6 games).
- Seth Jarvis (1g, 3a) has points in three straight games.
- Jackson Blake (1g, 3a) has points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- N/A
Game Notes
- Carolina went 3-0-1 against Philadelphia this season, with every game being decided beyond regulation.
- The Hurricanes have quite a few Flyers connections on the roster: Shayne Gostisbehere was drafted by Philly in 2012 and played there from 2014-2021; Sean Walker played for the Flyers for part of the 2023-24 season; Nicolas Deslauriers spent parts four seasons in Philadelphia and was traded just this past trade deadline; and Rod Brind'Amour played in 633 games as a Flyer from 1991-2000.
- The two teams have never faced off in the playoffs before.
- Sebastian Aho (15g, 35pts in 35gp) and Taylor Hall (15g, 38pts in 38gp) are point-per-game players for their regular season careers against Philly.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 6-0; 0.958 Sv%; 1.02 GAA
- Dan Vladar: 4-4; 0.928 Sv%; 1.89 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (6) / Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale & Porter Martone (2)
- Points - Taylor Hall (9) / Rasmus Ristolainen (5)
Power Play
- Carolina - 12% (3/25)
- Philadelphia - 10.7% (3/28)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 93.8% (30/32)
- Philadelphia - 86.2% (25/29)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Flyers Projected Lineup
Tyson Foerster - Trevor Zegras - Travis Konecny
Porter Martone - Cristian Dvorak - Matvei Michkov
Alex Bump - Denver Barkey - Carl Grundstrom
Luke Glendening - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Injuries and Scratches: Jet Luchanko, Noah Juulsen, Carson Bjarnason, Oliver Bonk, Oscar Eklind, Jacob Gaucher, Helge Grans, David Jiricek, Alexsei Kolosov, Hunter McDonald, Garrett Wilson, Rodrigo Abols (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin (UBI), Noah Cates (LBI), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)
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