Carolina Hurricanes @ Philadelphia Flyers Game 4: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
Carolina chases a historic back-to-back sweep as Frederik Andersen leads a dominant defense against the Flyers. Can Philadelphia survive the Hurricanes' surging power play and red-hot penalty kill?
What - Game 4 (3-0)
When - 6 p.m., Saturday, May 9
Where - Xfinity Mobile Arena; Philadelphia, PA
How to Watch - TNT, truTV, HBO MAX, CBC, SN, TVAS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to be the first team to complete back-to-back sweeps since the best-of-seven format was adopted in 1987 as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers tonight in Game 4.
The Hurricanes pulled off a big win in Game 3 on Thursday, scoring four different ways in a 4-1 beatdown of the Flyers.
While the penalty kill has been red hot all postseason, they scored their first shorthanded goal of the playoffs thanks to Jalen Chatfield and now even the power play has gotten going as they notched two on the man advantage in Game 3 as well.
The Canes know that Game 4 won't be an easy task, but the team has the experience and preparation to be able to pull off the feat.
And if Frederik Andersen can maintain his outstanding level of play, then I think Carolina will be sitting pretty by the end of the night.
Streaks
- Nikolaj Ehlers (2g, 1a) has goals in back-to-back games.
- K'Andre Miller (2a) and Jordan Staal (1g, 2a) have points in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- N/A
Game Notes
- Carolina went 3-0-1 against Philadelphia this season, with every game being decided beyond regulation.
- The Hurricanes have quite a few Flyers connections on the roster: Shayne Gostisbehere was drafted by Philly in 2012 and played there from 2014-2021; Sean Walker played for the Flyers for part of the 2023-24 season; Nicolas Deslauriers spent parts four seasons in Philadelphia and was traded just this past trade deadline; and Rod Brind'Amour played in 633 games as a Flyer from 1991-2000.
- The two teams have never faced off in the playoffs before.
- Sebastian Aho (15g, 35pts in 35gp) and Taylor Hall (15g, 38pts in 38gp) are point-per-game players for their regular season careers against Philly.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 7-0; 0.957 Sv%; 1.02 GAA
- Dan Vladar: 4-5; 0.921 Sv%; 2.11 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (6) / Travis Sanheim, Jamie Drysdale, Trevor Zegras & Porter Martone (2)
- Points - Taylor Hall (9) / Trevor Zegras & Rasmus Ristolainen (5)
Power Play
- Carolina - 14.7% (5/34)
- Philadelphia - 9.1% (3/33)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 94.6% (35/37)
- Philadelphia - 84.2% (32/38)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Flyers Projected Lineup
Tyson Foerster - Christian Dvorak - Travis Konecny
Alex Bump - Trevor Zegras - Porter Martone
Carl Grundstrom - Denver Barkey - Matvei Michkov
Luke Glendening - Sean Couturier - Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim - Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler - Emil Andrae
Dan Vladar
Sam Ersson
Injuries and Scratches: Jet Luchanko, Noah Juulsen, Carson Bjarnason, Oliver Bonk, Oscar Eklind, Jacob Gaucher, Helge Grans, David Jiricek, Alexsei Kolosov, Hunter McDonald, Garrett Wilson, Rodrigo Abols (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin (UBI), Noah Cates (LBI), Owen Tippett (undisclosed)
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