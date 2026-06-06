Carolina Hurricanes @ Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 3: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

Fresh off a dramatic overtime comeback, Carolina battles the Golden Knights in Las Vegas to seize control of a deadlocked series as the championship chase intensifies.
What - Game 3 (1-1)
When - 8 p.m., Saturday, June 6
Where - T-Mobile Arena; Las Vegas, NV
How to Watch - ABC, CBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to steal a road win tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
The Hurricanes evened up the series on Thursday with a 4-3 overtime comeback victory in Raleigh and they'll be hoping to keep up that momentum.
Carolina was a lot better defensively in Game 2 and if they can keep playing well on the forecheck as well, that might help give them an edge, especially if the power play can build off of the momentum from Thursday.
However, back in Vegas, the Golden Knights will control the matchups, so everyone is going to have to give that much more if they want to take control of the series.
Streaks
- Shayne Gostisbehere (3g, 4a) has points in five straight games.
- Jordan Staal (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.
Game Notes
- Carolina and Vegas have never met in the postseason before.
- This is both team's third trip to the Stanley Cup Final in franchise history (CAR - 2002, 2006, 2026; VGK - 2018, 2023, 2026).
- William Carrier played for the Golden Knights from 2017-2024, winning the Cup with them in 2023.
- Noah Hanifin (2015-2018) and Dylan Coghlan (2022-2024) both played for Carolina.
- The Hurricanes went 0-2 against the Golden Knights in the regular season, with both games taking place in October.
- All-time, the Canes have a 9-7 record against Vegas.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 13-2; 0.917 Sv%; 1.72 GAA
- Carter Hart: 13-5; 0.917 Sv%; 2.41 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Logan Stankoven (10) / Brett Howden (13)
- Points - Taylor Hall (16) / Mitch Marner (24)
Power Play
- Carolina - 14.5% (9/62)
- Vegas - 20.8% (11/53)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 93.3% (56/60)
- Vegas - 85.2% (46/54)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov
Golden Knights Projected Lineup
Ivan Barbashev - Jack Eichel - Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden - William Karlsson - Mitch Marner
Tomas Hertl - Colton Sissons - Mark Stone
Cole Smith - Nic Dowd - Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb* - Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson
Dylan Coghlan - Jeremy Lauzon
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Injuries and Scratches: Kaedan Korczak, Braeden Bowman, Jaycob Megna, Brandon Saad, Ben Hutton, Reilly Smith
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