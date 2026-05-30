Frederik Andersen Channels Grief For Pivotal Game 5 Win

"I can't say enough about the goalie he is, but then I've been with him for four years and he's a great friend," said Jordan Martinook. "For him to get that news yesterday and then obviously know that this was an important game and for him to play the way he did... I don't ever want anybody to go through that. We know Brendan [Lemieux's son, who played for the Hurricanes from 2023-24]. It's hard for a lot of people. Thinking about their family, it's horrible, but for Freddie to play the way he did... I just love that guy. I'm proud of him."