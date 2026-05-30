Frederik Andersen Channels Grief For Pivotal Game 5 Win

Playing through the sudden loss of his friend and agent, the veteran netminder delivered a vintage performance to secure Carolina’s first Stanley Cup Final berth since 2006.
Frederik Andersen has been through a lot throughout his 13-year NHL career.
The Danish netminder has dealt with many a tough season, a myriad of injuries, including even a serious blood-clotting issue just two seasons ago, and heaps of blame and slander.
But what he's been able to accomplish this season, especially in the last 48 hours, has been nothing short of remarkable.
Andersen has led the Carolina Hurricanes to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2006 and did so in an astonishingly short 13 playoff games.
The Canes goalie has posted a 12-1 record so far, with a 0.931 save percentage and three shutouts, and while he's had big games this postseason, none were bigger than an emotional Game 5 victory to close out the Eastern Conference Final.
The hockey world was mourning the tragic death of legendary former player Claude Lemieux, who reportedly took his own life on Thursday, but for Frederik Andersen, he was mourning someone more than an on-ice titan.
Lemieux was Andersen's agent, being one of the first players he ever represented, and to the netminder, he was like family.
"It's so special to be able to show up for him and make him proud," Andersen told TNT's Jackie Redmond postgame. "Just going out and battling. The whole team supported me as well. Can't speak enough good things about this team. It's been so special to be a part of."
Heading into the game, the Hurricanes weren't sure if Andersen was going to be able to suit up for the contest, but it seems that Danish goaltender wanted to do right by his team and his friend and made the decision to play.
"We knew, obviously, that this was going to be tough for him, just with the nature of what happened," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "To be honest, I wasn't sure if he was going to be able to play. You just don't know how that was all going to shake out. But he battled through it and you saw the emotion after the game. That's a tough time for him, but he made us all proud, that's for sure. He was amazing."
The result? A 23-save performance where he turned aside eight high-danger chances and saved 1.45 goals above expected, to lead his team to a berth in the Stanley Cup Final.
"Freddie was unbelievable," said captain Jordan Staal. "We were playing for him as best we could. It's been a tough couple of days here for him, but we're family here. We all felt that hurt and we tried to share it as best we could. Tonight, I thought he played unbelievable."
"I can't say enough about the goalie he is, but then I've been with him for four years and he's a great friend," said Jordan Martinook. "For him to get that news yesterday and then obviously know that this was an important game and for him to play the way he did... I don't ever want anybody to go through that. We know Brendan [Lemieux's son, who played for the Hurricanes from 2023-24]. It's hard for a lot of people. Thinking about their family, it's horrible, but for Freddie to play the way he did... I just love that guy. I'm proud of him."
You could see the emotions from the team after the win, as everyone came to congratulate and embrace Andersen, and you could tell that everyone knew how much this meant.
"It's been a difficult couple of days but the way we showed up today and the last couple of days for the team and for each other has been incredible," Andersen said. "Can't say enough good things about this team and the way they supported me. It's been awesome."
Andersen was also asked what he thought Lemieux would say to him if he was still here:
"Just go get it. He was the ultimate competitor, but he's got the biggest heart. He wanted it so much for me and for this team."
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