Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 18 (12-5-0)
When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 15
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network, Sportsnet West
The Carolina Hurricanes will cap off their back-to-back with a matchup against a rested Edmonton Oilers squad.
The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, a game which saw the team lose a pair of forwards in Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
Both of their statuses are up in the air for tonight.
Edmonton (8-7-4) enters tonight's game coming off of a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.
The Oilers have struggled to keep pucks out of their net, but they still boast two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.
They'll also be getting Zach Hyman back as the power forward is set to make his season debut tonight.
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis*
Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi* - Eric Robinson
K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom
Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
Alexander Nikishin - Mike Reilly
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther, Brandon Bussi, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)
*Game-time decisions
Matt Savoie - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Jack Roslovic
Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Henrique - Trent Frederic
Mattias Janmark - Noah Philp - Curtis Lazar
Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman
Brett Kulak - Alec Regula
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Injuries and Scratches: Troy Stecher, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (LBI)
