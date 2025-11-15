    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 15, 2025, 11:59
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel
    Ryan Henkel

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 15, 2025, 11:59
    Ryan Henkel
    Nov 15, 2025, 11:59
    Updated at: Nov 15, 2025, 16:43

    Injuries mount for the Canes as they face a potent Oilers squad featuring McDavid and a returning Hyman. Key matchups loom.

    What - Game 18 (12-5-0)
    When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 15
    Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
    How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network, Sportsnet West

    The Carolina Hurricanes will cap off their back-to-back with a matchup against a rested Edmonton Oilers squad.

    The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, a game which saw the team lose a pair of forwards in Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

    Both of their statuses are up in the air for tonight.

    Edmonton (8-7-4) enters tonight's game coming off of a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

    The Oilers have struggled to keep pucks out of their net, but they still boast two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

    They'll also be getting Zach Hyman back as the power forward is set to make his season debut tonight.

    Streaks

    • Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 4a) has points in six straight games.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere (4a) has points in back-to-back games.

    Milestone Watch

    • Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.
    • Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.
    • Eric Robinson is one game away from 400 career games played.
    • Sean Walker is one game away from 100 games played as a Hurricane.
    • Jackson Blake is two games shy of 100 career games played.
    • Shayne Gostisbehere is three games shy of 700 career games played

    Game Notes

    • Carolina is 33-40-12-3 all-time against the Oilers and last season went 1-1-0.
    • Sebastian Aho (11g, 26pts in 16gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (7g, 15pts in 12gp) are point-per-game players against Edmonton.
    • Frederik Andersen has a 18-3-2 record and a 0.925 save percentage for his career against the Oilers.
    • Taylor Hall was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2010. He played six seasons with Edmonton, scoring 132 goals and registering 328 points in 381 games.
    • Jack Roslovic is the lone former Hurricane on Edmonton's roster.

    Key Matchups

    Projected Starting Goalies

    • Frederik Andersen: 5-4-0; 0.892 Sv%; 3.00 GAA
    • Stuart Skinner: 6-4-3; 0.889 Sv%; 2.75 GAA

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Leon Draisaitl (12)
    • Points - Sebastian Aho (18) / Connor McDavid (27)

    Power Play

    • Carolina - 14% (31st)
    • Edmonton - 30% (3rd)

    Penalty Kill

    • Carolina - 80.7% (13th)
    • Edmonton - 82% (9th)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis*
    Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
    William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
    Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi* - Eric Robinson

    K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom
    Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker
    Alexander Nikishin - Mike Reilly

    Frederik Andersen
    Pyotr Kochetkov

    Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther, Brandon Bussi, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

    *Game-time decisions

    Oilers Projected Lineup

    Matt Savoie - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman
    Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Jack Roslovic
    Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Henrique - Trent Frederic
    Mattias Janmark - Noah Philp - Curtis Lazar

    Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
    Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman
    Brett Kulak - Alec Regula

    Stuart Skinner
    Calvin Pickard

    Injuries and Scratches: Troy Stecher, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (LBI)

    Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.