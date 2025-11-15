Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - Game 18 (12-5-0)

When - 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 15

Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC

How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network, Sportsnet West

The Carolina Hurricanes will cap off their back-to-back with a matchup against a rested Edmonton Oilers squad.

The Canes are coming off of a 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, a game which saw the team lose a pair of forwards in Seth Jarvis and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Both of their statuses are up in the air for tonight.

Edmonton (8-7-4) enters tonight's game coming off of a 5-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

The Oilers have struggled to keep pucks out of their net, but they still boast two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

They'll also be getting Zach Hyman back as the power forward is set to make his season debut tonight.

Streaks

Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 4a) has points in six straight games.

(3g, 4a) has points in six straight games. Shayne Gostisbehere (4a) has points in back-to-back games.

Milestone Watch

Jesperi Kotkaniemi is one point shy of 200 career points.

is one point shy of 200 career points. Jordan Martinook is three goals shy of 100 career goals.

is three goals shy of 100 career goals. Eric Robinson is one game away from 400 career games played.

is one game away from 400 career games played. Sean Walker is one game away from 100 games played as a Hurricane.

is one game away from 100 games played as a Hurricane. Jackson Blake is two games shy of 100 career games played.

is two games shy of 100 career games played. Shayne Gostisbehere is three games shy of 700 career games played

Game Notes

Carolina is 33-40-12-3 all-time against the Oilers and last season went 1-1-0.

Sebastian Aho (11g, 26pts in 16gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (7g, 15pts in 12gp) are point-per-game players against Edmonton.

(11g, 26pts in 16gp) and (7g, 15pts in 12gp) are point-per-game players against Edmonton. Frederik Andersen has a 18-3-2 record and a 0.925 save percentage for his career against the Oilers.

has a 18-3-2 record and a 0.925 save percentage for his career against the Oilers. Taylor Hall was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2010. He played six seasons with Edmonton, scoring 132 goals and registering 328 points in 381 games.

was drafted first overall by the Oilers in 2010. He played six seasons with Edmonton, scoring 132 goals and registering 328 points in 381 games. Jack Roslovic is the lone former Hurricane on Edmonton's roster.

Key Matchups

Projected Starting Goalies

Frederik Andersen: 5-4-0; 0.892 Sv%; 3.00 GAA

Stuart Skinner: 6-4-3; 0.889 Sv%; 2.75 GAA

Leading Scorers

Goals - Seth Jarvis (10) / Leon Draisaitl (12)

Points - Sebastian Aho (18) / Connor McDavid (27)

Power Play

Carolina - 14% (31st)

Edmonton - 30% (3rd)

Penalty Kill

Carolina - 80.7% (13th)

Edmonton - 82% (9th)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis*

Nikolaj Ehlers - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake

William Carrier - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall - Jesperi Kotkaniemi* - Eric Robinson



K'Andre Miller - Joel Nystrom

Shayne Gostisbehere - Sean Walker

Alexander Nikishin - Mike Reilly



Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov



Injuries and Scratches: Mark Jankowski, Gavin Bayreuther, Brandon Bussi, Jaccob Slavin (LBI), Jalen Chatfield (UBI), Charles Alexis Legault (hand)

*Game-time decisions

Oilers Projected Lineup

Matt Savoie - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl - Jack Roslovic

Andrew Mangiapane - Adam Henrique - Trent Frederic

Mattias Janmark - Noah Philp - Curtis Lazar



Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Jake Walman

Brett Kulak - Alec Regula



Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard



Injuries and Scratches: Troy Stecher, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), Kasperi Kapanen (LBI)

