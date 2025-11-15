Hurricanes Star Star Jarvis Exits Game With Apparent Facial Injury

UPDATE (11:00 p.m.): Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour sounded positive on Seth Jarvis' status.

"He got it kind of in the eye," Brind'Amour said after the game. "I don't know much more about it, but it sounded positive. I think they'll know more maybe tomorrow. I don't expect him to be out long, that's for sure, right now."

Jarvis was also seen walking around on the press level during the game.

A welcome sign for a battered up Canes squad.

UPDATE (8:00 p.m.): Seth Jarvis has been ruled out for the remainder of tonight's game.

The Carolina Hurricanes are dealing with yet another injury scare as star forward Seth Jarvis was struck with a high stick to the face, seemingly his right eye.

In the first period of the Canes' Friday night game against the Vancouver Canucks, Jarvis was wrapping around the back of the Canucks' net when teammate Andrei Svechnikov's stick lifted and caught the winger right in the face.

Jarvis immediately went down and was writhing in pain, kicking his feet and holding his right eye.

He skated off the ice under his own power, but with a towel held to the right-side of his face.

More updates will be provided when available.

Carolina has had a laundry list of injuries this season, with eight players missing time so far, and this is now also the second scare for Jarvis who left a game earlier in the season after blocking a shot off of his right foot.

