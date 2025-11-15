Hurricanes Lose Two Forwards In Same Game As Jesperi Kotkaniemi Ruled Out With Lower-Body Injury

Okay, somebody really needs to call up the Etsy witches at this point.

Just one period removed from losing Seth Jarvis to a a high stick, the Carolina Hurricanes will now be without another forward in Friday night's game against the Vancouver Canucks as Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been ruled out with a lower-body injury.

Kotkaniemi blocked a shot from Filip Hronek with 3:41 to go in the second period and that would be his final shift in that frame.

"He did something to his ankle," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "I think he might have twisted it or something. So I'm not sure about his availability either."

The Finnish forward had been centering the teams fourth line and had two goals and five points on the season and was fifth in hits with 23.

Kotkaniemi is the ninth Hurricanes player to get injured this season in what's been a brutal uphill battle for Carolina.

