'We Got What We Deserved': Andrei Svechnikov, Shayne Gostisbehere, Sebastian Aho, Rod Brind'Amour On Overtime Win Over Canucks

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in overtime Friday night at Lenovo Center.

Andrei Svechnikov scored twice in the win, while Sebastian Aho netted the game winner.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Shayne Gostisbehere, Svechnikov and Aho spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On if he thinks Seth Jarvis is going to be okay following his early exit: They think so. He got it kind of in the eye. I don't know much more about it, but it sounded positive. I think they'll know more maybe tomorrow. I don't expect him to be out long, that's for sure, right now.



On Jesperi Kotkaniemi's status: He did something to his ankle. I think he might have twisted it or something. So I'm not sure about his availability either.



On starting overtime with a three-minute shift in their own end: That's kind of the strategy. That initial faceoff is very, very important because that's what can happen. They did a great job, that's how you're supposed to do it, but I thought we defended it really well. You just have to keep them to the outside and at that point, you know there's going to be a chance when they get it, you just hope you don't give up too much because that's when you can get the puck back. That's what happened and then from there we did take care of the faceoffs and possession and then your talent takes over. That was just a real skillful play by Seabass.



On the difficulty of games where you give up very little, but still get scored on: It's hard. We were playing a really good game and then we gave up a couple of chances. We gave up the couple of chances. It's not like they had to do much to get them and that's the tough part. The rest of the game, it just felt like we were in their end and getting lots of opportunities and fighting to get back in it and then that was a huge goal to tie it back up. We deserved it. At the end of the day, you don't always get what you deserve in this game, but we got what we deserved with the two points.



On the impact to the game with all the injuries: It affects everything. The whole game. Now we were down to just three lines essentially. That's going to be a big concern just in general if you lose that player [Jarvis]. That's not good. But it affects everything all the way down.



On Shayne Gostisbehere: Two really high-end plays that led to goals and he was all around it too. He had a lot of other opportunities. That's kind of... I don't want to say kind of come to expect here, but that was an elite game by him.



On Andrei Svechnikov's slapshot: There's nobody that works harder at it. He shoots pucks just constantly since we've known him. Hard to believe that he could develop that because he does shoot pretty hard since we've known him, but maybe he is adding that to his repertoire.

Shayne Gostisbehere

On getting his game back up to his level: Got my feet under me a little bit. That first game coming back, that was tough and Washington's a good team. Another tough opponent too. Obviously just feeling good, getting touches on the puck helps offensively to get your confidence going and get your legs going too.



On sticking with the game even after shooting themselves in the foot multiple times: You just try to not let it turn it something more. It felt like one of those games where they obviously don't have their full lineup, their best player, and it's one of those ones where they're trying hard and getting some bounces and they're cashing in on our mistakes too. Just try to not make it feel like a should have, could have, would have thing. Like, we knew we were the better team and we just had to stick with it, not take too many chances and just let the game come to us. It showed. Took a little extra tonight, but we finished it.



On the injuries to the lineup: It's unfortunate. Just happy Jarv's okay. It's part of the game. I've seen it a couple of times in my career, not this many guys, but it just shows the depth of our organization with all these guys that have been coming up and grasping that opportunity.



On overcoming the injuries: Obviously Roddy is doing a good job of getting the right mix when we down a forward, same with Gleason when we're down Ds. Like I said, a lot of guys have played with each other and we play an easy game in the sense that every guy knows what the other guy is going to do with the puck, so it makes it a little easier.



On the three-minute shift to start overtime: It's just about being patient. It wasn't even that bad of a shift, to be honest, tired-wise. It obviously sucked and is annoying that they keep taking it back, but it's part of the game. We would have done the same thing probably. I think for us, just being patient, not getting too eager to make a play, just let the game come to us and it kind of happened. The guy fumbled the puck and I finally got it. Then obviously the rest is history for us.



On if it's hard to not be aggressive in that situation: You're reading off your other guys too. I know if my other guy's not being too aggressive, I'm not gonna be. It's a calculated risk and calculated opportunity too. If you do it, you better do it and not mess up because it's going to feel pretty crappy if they score because you took a chance.



On Andrei Svechnikov developing his one-timer: He shoots 1,000 pucks a day. It's kind of nice. Obviously he didn't get off to the best start to the season, but he's really, dramatically turned it around and a compliment to him. He doesn't chance anything. He comes in, works hard and is the best guy in shape on our team for a reason. It's good to see him getting results.

Andrei Svechnikov

On developing his one-timer: I always try to work on my slapshot, one-tee all the time from the half-wall, on the power play, whatever. I always try to improve it, but I kind of just changed my stick to be honest a couple of weeks ago. I think that's why everything's going in right now. Not everything, but still, a few goals.



On Shayne Gostisbehere's passing ability: One of the best visions probably in this league. Great vision, sees the ice. Like, no one sees it like that. Great playmaker.



On the injuries: We lost Jarvy there and KK. It's always hard, but still, we try to stick with the plan and focus on our game and focus on the next shift.



On constantly having new linemates in a game: I mean, it's kind of harder for those guys because they have to go on the third line, fourth line, first line jumping all over the place. But for us, you just keep playing and it doesn't matter.



On waiting to get his chance in overtime while Carolina was hemmed in for nearly three minutes: I was waiting, but the guys did a great job. I think they weren't even tired. They kept playing and obviously I was waiting there for a couple of minutes and was getting excited.

Sebastian Aho

On overtime: It's fun. Basically, when you have puck possession, you almost are guaranteed to get a scoring chance whether you put it in or not. Obviously it's something that I enjoy. Crowd is into it and you have more time to make some plays. We've had some success. Just try to keep it going.



On staying patient during the long, opening overtime shift: You're just... that's what I mean. They're going to get at least a chance and they ended up getting one or two there, Kooch makes a good save and then it goes the other way. I thought especially Ghost and Walks, they did a good job just sticking with it.



On dominating the game to overcome the early mistakes: It was a pretty good game and obviously we got the result. I thought we did a lot of good things there. On their goals, I thought they made a couple of nice plays too. It's the NHL, they have some high-end players and they can make you pay. Right back at it tomorrow.



On if he expected to have as much space as he did on his goal: No. That's definitely not the set play or anything. It's kind of how it worked. That's 3-on-3. You have more time than 5-on-5 when the next guy's coming at you. In overtime, you have more time and space and I was able to use.



On the injuries piling up: You definitely don't want to see your brothers injured or miss any time, but it's part of the game. I think we've done a really good job, especially on the backend. Guys are hanging in there and playing a lot of minutes in maybe different roles than they were used to. It's nice to see. But you just have to keep going. There's no other way.

