Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens: Lineups, Game Preview and How to Watch
Hurricanes aim to halt Canadiens' sweep. Raleigh hosts a potentially high-scoring showdown with potent offenses battling for crucial points.
What - Game 73 (46-20-6)
When - 5 p.m., Sunday, March 29
Where - Lenovo Center; Raleigh, NC
How to Watch - FanDuel Sports Network South, TVAS2, RDS
The Carolina Hurricanes will look to avoid the season series sweep at he hands of the Montreal Canadiens tonight at Lenovo Center.
The Canes are coming off of a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday and sit just one win short of reaching the 100-point mark this season.
They're currently on pace to have their best scoring rate in team history and have four players who have eclipsed the 60-point mark.
Montreal comes to Raleigh on the heels of a four-game winning streak, most recently defeating the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Saturday as well.
They've defeated Carolina twice already this season and have one of the most potent offenses in the league, with a very top heavy group led by Cole Caufield.
Expect another high-scoring matchup.
Streaks
- Seth Jarvis (2g, 6a) has points in five straight games.
- Nikolaj Ehlers (3g, 2a) has goals in three straight games.
- Jordan Staal (2g) has goals in back-to-back games.
Milestone Watch
- Taylor Hall is one goal away from 300 career goals.
- Sean Walker is two assists away from 100 career assists.
- Sebastian Aho is four points away from 400 career assists.
Game Notes
- Carolina is 0-2-0 against the Canadiens this season, having lost 7-5 on Jan. 1 in Raleigh and 5-2 on March 24 in Montreal.
- Frederik Andersen is 15-6-2 with a 0.920 save percentage for his career against the Canadiens.
- Sebastian Aho (13g, 29pts in 24gp) and Andrei Svechnikov (12g, 20pts in 19gp) are point-per-game players for their career against Montreal.
Key Matchups
Projected Starting Goalies
- Frederik Andersen: 13-12-5; 0.871 Sv%; 3.15 GAA
- Jakub Dobes: 24-8-4; 0.898 Sv%; 2.83 GAA
Leading Scorers
- Goals - Seth Jarvis (30) / Cole Caufield (45)
- Points - Sebastian Aho (73) / Nick Suzuki (86)
Power Play
- Carolina - 23.6% (8th)
- Montreal - 24.8% (4th)
Penalty Kill
- Carolina - 80.3% (13th)
- Montreal - 76.4% (27th)
Hurricanes Projected Lineup
Andrei Svechnikov - Sebastian Aho - Seth Jarvis
Taylor Hall - Logan Stankoven - Jackson Blake
Nikolaj Ehlers - Jordan Staal - Jordan Martinook
William Carrier - Mark Jankowski - Eric Robinson
Jaccob Slavin - Jalen Chatfield
K'Andre Miller - Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere - Alexander Nikishin
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Injuries and Scratches: Mike Reilly, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nicolas Deslauriers, Pyotr Kochetkov (hip)
Canadiens Projected Lineup
Cole Caufield - Nick Suzuki - Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook - Oliver Kapanen - Ivan Demidov
Zack Bolduc - Jake Evans - Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno - Phillip Danault - Brendan Gallagher
Mike Matheson - Noah Dobson
Jayden Struble - Lane Hutson
Kaiden Guhle - Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Jacob Fowler
Injuries and Scratches: Sam Montembeault, Arber Xhekaj, Kirby Dach (UBI), Patrik Laine (LBI), Alexandre Texier (LBI)
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