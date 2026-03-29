'A Really Good 60 Minutes': Nikolaj Ehlers, Brandon Bussi, Rod Brind'Amour On Season Sweep Over Devils

On the game: I think the whole game was good, just had that stretch where we took a couple penalties and that puts you on your heels. We gave up one chance out of the o-zone, got caught kind of sniffing a little bit, but other than that, I liked our game for the most part.



On Brandon Bussi: It's all about making the saves you're supposed to and then if you can even get a couple ones in there, some timely ones in there, that's what really happened in this game. There weren't a bunch, but there were a few that could have changed the whole outcome of the game. He was solid, that's what we need.



On Shayne Gostisbehere: He was very good. He's got his hands all over the offense of things, but I thought he played really good away from the puck too. He's a big part of what we're doing.



On Alexander Nikishin's development: It's there. It's tough for any young player and you have to remember he's a rookie in this league. It's that consistency part, where we have to do this again tomorrow. And you see it. He'll figure that out. It's also in games. Had a great shift, but so what? The next one has to be even as good. So it's getting used to that and the rigors of this league and the demands of being pro in the NHL. I think he's coming.



On the team's second line: It's been our best line, for sure, in all aspects. They're not just producing, they're playing well away from the puck. I had them out there quite a bit against their best guys and they were really good. It's been fun to watch them because we know the talent is there and all that, but there's another element to their game now too, which is playing away from the puck and being smart. Managing the game. They're definitely showing signs of that.



On Seth Jarvis: I'm happy for him. It's not easy to do that in this league. It really goes back to the consistency that he plays with every night. That gives you the chance to put up numbers like that and obviously you have to be a skilled player and we know that he is.