Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 3 Lineup, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 3
When - 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 15
Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL
How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)
The Carolina Hurricanes will play their final game of the 2025 Prospects Showcase this afternoon as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Canes prospects are 0-2 so far, with one-goal losses to both the Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators.
However, there's been some promising individual performances, namely from the goaltending as well as Bradly Nadeau and Dominik Badinka.
And at the end of the day, the showcase isn't so much about winning as it is about the prospects demonstrating growth and their skillsets.
Projected Starting Goalie
Leading Scorers
Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum
David Gagnon - Blake Biondi - Tyler Weiss
Deni Goure - Ethan Leyh - Evan Vierling
Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov
Braden Doyle - Charles-Alexis Legault
Aleksi Heimosalmi - Jonas Woo
Joel Nystrom - Dominik Badinka
Josh McGregor
Nikita Quapp
Ruslan Khazheyev
Injuries and Scratches: Filip Ekberg (precautionary)
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.