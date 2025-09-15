    • Powered by Roundtable

    Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 3 Lineup, Game Preview and How to Watch

    Sep 15, 2025, 14:29
    What - 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 3
    When - 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 15
    Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL
    How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)    

    The Carolina Hurricanes will play their final game of the 2025 Prospects Showcase this afternoon as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.

    The Canes prospects are 0-2 so far, with one-goal losses to both the Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators.

    However, there's been some promising individual performances, namely from the goaltending as well as Bradly Nadeau and Dominik Badinka.

    And at the end of the day, the showcase isn't so much about winning as it is about the prospects demonstrating growth and their skillsets.

    Projected Starting Goalie

    • Nikita Quapp

    Leading Scorers

    • Goals - Bradly Nadeau (2)

    Hurricanes Projected Lineup

    Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum
    David Gagnon - Blake Biondi - Tyler Weiss
    Deni Goure - Ethan Leyh - Evan Vierling
    Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov

    Braden Doyle - Charles-Alexis Legault
    Aleksi Heimosalmi - Jonas Woo
    Joel Nystrom - Dominik Badinka
    Josh McGregor

    Nikita Quapp
    Ruslan Khazheyev

    Injuries and Scratches    : Filip Ekberg (precautionary)

