Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 3 Lineup, Game Preview and How to Watch

What - 2025 Prospects Showcase Game 3

When - 3 p.m., Monday, Sept. 15

Where - AdventHealth Center Ice; Wesley Chapel, FL

How to Watch - hurricanes.com (Stream will be featured on the main site ~15 minutes before puck drop)

The Carolina Hurricanes will play their final game of the 2025 Prospects Showcase this afternoon as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.



The Canes prospects are 0-2 so far, with one-goal losses to both the Florida Panthers and Nashville Predators.



However, there's been some promising individual performances, namely from the goaltending as well as Bradly Nadeau and Dominik Badinka.



And at the end of the day, the showcase isn't so much about winning as it is about the prospects demonstrating growth and their skillsets.

The first game of a prospect showcase is always going to be a little rough.

Projected Starting Goalie

Nikita Quapp

Leading Scorers

Goals - Bradly Nadeau (2)

Hurricanes Projected Lineup

Bradly Nadeau - Justin Robidas - Felix Unger Sorum

David Gagnon - Blake Biondi - Tyler Weiss

Deni Goure - Ethan Leyh - Evan Vierling

Ivan Ryabkin - Gleb Trikozov



Braden Doyle - Charles-Alexis Legault

Aleksi Heimosalmi - Jonas Woo

Joel Nystrom - Dominik Badinka

Josh McGregor



Nikita Quapp

Ruslan Khazheyev



Injuries and Scratches: Filip Ekberg (precautionary)

