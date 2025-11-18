Depth Scoring Shines As Hurricanes Dominate Bruins; Kochetkov's Shutout Bid Spoiled In Waning Seconds

The Carolina Hurricanes avenged their TD Garden loss from earlier in the month Monday night as they handedly defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1.

Depth scoring was the name of the game for the Hurricanes, as they got all three goals from their bottom-six with Jordan Staal, Mark Jankowski and Taylor Hall all finding the back of the net.

It was a fairly low-event game through the opening 20 minutes, but Carolina proceeded to blow the doors off the game in the second, as they outchanced Boston 35-6 in that period alone and grabbing a two-goal lead.

Staal got the Canes going by showing off his strength.

The captain used one-hand to hold off Bruins defenseman Andrew Peeke and gain positioning at the net front and the other to bat home a loose puck that had deflected off of a few bodies in front of him.

Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) on X

What strength from Jordan Staal. 💪 Winning the net-front battle with one hand, poking home the game's first goal with the other.

Jankowski's goal was also in a bit of a similar vein to Staal's as the centerman positioned himself right in front of Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

After absorbing a point shot from Taylor Hall, Jankowski showed off some quick hands as he collected the puck and fired it home for his first of the year.

Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) on X

Mark Jankowski was a goal-scoring machine after being acquired at the trade deadline last year. He's had to play different roles and wait his turn this season, so it's great to see him finally get one tonight.

The Canes almost had another one before the period ended, but Seth Jarvis' shorthanded breakaway rung the post after completely undressing Swayman.

However, Carolina would ultimately find that third goal as Hall put together his submission for goal of the year on a crazy solo effort.

Canes defenseman Joel Nystrom sent a puck up along the boards, which hopped the stick of Nikita Zadorov and sent Hall on a break.

The veteran winger collected the rolling puck to the best of his abilities and then utilized the uneven nature of it to essentially alley-oop it to himself as he crashed the net on a 2-on-1.

Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) on X

Taylor Hall. Gross.

Defensively, the Canes did a good job of limiting the Bruins' opportunities, as they allowed just three high-danger chances at 5v5 and just 28 shots overall.

The team also killed off three straight penalties before conceding the one goal with nine seconds remaining in the game on what really shouldn't have even been a penalty on Alexander Nikishin.

Pyotr Kochetkov was solid through 60 minutes, and should have had his second shutout of the season, but alas, his dropped stick curse came back to bite him as he got five-holed trying to dive on a loose puck he could have easily deflected away.

Carolina will continue its road trip on Wednesday with a stop in Minnesota to take on the Wild.

Recent Articles

Jordan Staal: The Longest Serving Carolina Hurricane

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

'Just A Very Special Player': Seth Jarvis' Versatility, Talent Make Him Surefire Bet For Team Canada

'I Honestly Enjoyed It': Logan Stankoven Shows Heart In First Ever Hockey Fight

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky Provides Update On Hurricanes Star Defenseman Jaccob Slavin

Hurricanes Defenseman Out Three To Four Months Following Hand Surgery

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.