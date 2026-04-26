'Everyone Had Their Hand In It': Logan Stankoven, Taylor Hall, Jordan Staal, Sebastian Aho, Sean Walker, Rod Brind'Amour On First Round Sweep

On the intensity of Game 4: It's like we've kind of talked about all year, whatever way the game goes, our group can handle it. I didn't love all the penalties, obviously. There's a fine line you have to try and balance. Don't know if we did a great job there, but I loved just the compete level of our group from Game 1 all the way through. Pretty impressive.



On the second line: That was the key in the whole series if you had to boil it down. We had our old guys: [Jordan Staal], [Jordan Martinook], [Frederik Andersen], [Taylor Hall] were amazing, and then our young guys — [Jackson Blake] and [Logan Stankoven]. That line was the difference if you had to pit it down to one line. But we need everybody and I think everyone had their hand in it.



On the penalty kill: Game 1, we got to see what was going on and Tim Gleason, who runs our D, just did a great job with the little adjustments, I thought. Then you have to give credit to our penalty kill, the guys that went out there. I think Slavo, today, was out there for 10 of the 13 minutes we were shorthanded. That kind of says it all for you. It's not the recipe, you don't want to be in the box that much, but if you are, it certainly gives us confidence that we can handle it.



On Frederik Andersen's importance in the series: Can't understate that, especially when you consider how well the other guy was playing in their end. Like, it was a goalie matchup and they were going save for save. And we needed it. Otherwise this thing could have looked a lot different. Freddie... that was probably the best hockey he's played for us since being a Hurricane.



On the biggest steps the team has taken since last year: We'll see. I mean, I guess I'll have to answer that maybe, hopefully, later. But I do know that experience matters. You could just feel it. With all that was going on in this game, it easily could have gone sideways for us. Gonna have to go back and dissect all the little things that happened that I'm like, 'How did we get shorthanded out of that.' Guy comes off the bench talking to the ref, comes off the bench, starts an altercation and then we ended up short? It was just insane. The guys, they're playing the game. They're in it. They understand this is happening. We've been through all this before. Like it's happened before and so there was just zero panic. I chalk that up to we having been down this road before.



On Alexander Nikishin and Nikolaj Ehlers' status: I thought [Ehlers] was going to go. He was questionable and just didn't feel right. Obviously we need him in there. Nikishin, I can't tell you. That's obviously a concussion there or something. Certainly looked like one. So I don't have anything definitive there on that one.



On the team's ability to execute the game plan: I'm really proud of the group for the way they played. We were up 3-0 and the tendency, human nature, is to maybe not put the full foot on the gas, but our first period was great. We came out like we wanted to finish this and we had to playing against that team. You're not gonna win if you didn't come with that attitude and I thought we were able to do that for all four games.



On the team: It's a special group. It has been, but then we've added really, really great players that have that attitude. And the young kids that we've added are just blossoming. We're watching it live. They don't look like 22 year old kids. It's impressive how they're playing and the competitiveness that they're playing with. And like I said earlier, the veteran players that have been here and we've added Hallsy... I'm very fortunate to coach a group like that.



On the top line: That line did diddly squat this whole series. So that's a positive. Thankfully, their top line, they kind of cancelled each other out, but that's a good sign that we can get through a team like that and those guys weren't really a factor. We know moving on that they're gonna have to be better and they will.