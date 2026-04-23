Experience Reigning Supreme for Alexander Nikishin In Second Playoff Stint

Nikishin leverages a full season's growth, transforming his playoff impact. He's now a dynamic force, contributing consistently for the Hurricanes.
For Carolina Hurricanes rookie defenseman Alexander Nikishin, the second taste of playoff hockey has felt very different than the first.
Just under a year ago, the highly touted Russian blueliner made his NHL debut in the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 against the Washington Capitals and he would appear in three more games that postseason.
There were certainly flashes in the pan for Nikishin during that span, namely a game-winning assist in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, but it was clear that for the then 23-year-old, who had spent his entire career playing in Russia, there still was a lot to learn about the North American game.
"I don't know if there was a tougher spot to throw a kid in," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour.
The Hurricanes play a pretty demanding system that has a lot of nuances to it.
So getting tossed into that on the biggest stage, against the toughest opponents and without a full grasp of the language was certainly no easy task.
"The way we play is hard for even NHL veterans to get used to," said Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky. "So someone coming over from a different league that sort of overall defends in a different way, it was a big adjustment."
Now, however, the talented defenseman has a full year of NHL hockey under his belt as he enters his second postseason stint and for Nikishin, that experience is making all the difference.
"It's different," Nikishin told The Hockey News. "I play last season, my first game, in playoffs and it's a different speed than the KHL. Also, for two months and a half, I didn't play a game. But right now, I play whole season and it's been big experience."
Nikishin has spent a full season learning and adapting to not only the Hurricanes' systems, but also the speed of the NHL, English, teammate tendencies and so much more.
He's gained a comfort level that wasn't initially there and that's allowed him to earn more and more trust from the coaching staff.
"Right now, I know what I need to do on the ice," Nikishin said.
Offensively, Nikishin was as advertised for the Hurricanes.
The Russian set the team record for both goals (11) and points (33) in a season by a rookie blueliner and also earned a spot quarterbacking the team's second power play unit.
And if there were such things as tertiary assists, he'd already have two points this postseason thanks to a pair of plays he made in Game 1.
Nikishin has also lived up to his trademark "Boom" nickname, delivering some of the team's biggest hits of the year and ending the season fifth overall on the team with a total of 132.
The Hurricanes elected to primarily pair him alongside their other top offensive blueliner in Shayne Gostisbehere and the two were a pretty dynamic duo for Carolina at even strength, especially so in the offensive zone.
The two defensemen combined for 24 goals and 83 points on the year and as you would expect, they had a significantly higher scoring rate than the team's other two pairs at 5v5, while still not conceding very much against either.
"I like playing with him," Nikishin said on Gostisbehere. "He loves playing in the offensive zone and he can make a great pass for open lane. I understand what he wants and he helps me too in the offensive zone. Many times we speak what we do in the d-zone too."
Nikishin also said that there's a big comfort level playing with Gostisbehere, which is an importance that can't be overstated for a rookie.
"Niki's obviously a physical presence and he's got a blistering shot," Gostisbehere said. "He's been a great addition and he fits seamlessly too and has really helped us."
While the offensive side of Nikishin's game was never in question, the one area of the game where he still has room to grow though is defensively.
Brind'Amour has talked extensively throughout the year on how he feels Nikishin is just "scratching the surface" when it comes to his overall playing ability and that primarily has to do with him still learning the nuances about defending at the NHL level.
But from his NHL debut to today, it's been like night and day.
In that first playoff experience, Nikishin had no idea where he was even supposed to be on the ice, often looking lost in his own end. He just wasn't prepared for the speed and intensity of the NHL playoffs, and especially so against a team like the Florida Panthers that year.
But that's not the case this year.
"My focus was on D-zone," Nikishin said on the main area of his game he worked on this year. "It's number one here."
"From where he was in Game 1 to now, you can see that he's getting a lot more accustomed to the way we ask people to gap up and close out," Tulsky said. "He understands that when a player turns up, he's got to go with him and close him down. That's getting more and more instinctive for him and as that happens, it becomes easier, more natural and faster. He's just getting more and more effective with time."
The Carolina Hurricanes have Stanley Cup aspirations and usually a team like that doesn't have time to get rookies up to speed.
So it's a testament to both Nikishin's talent and growth that he's already positioned himself into a dependable member of the blueline on a true Cup favorite and as Brind'Amour has said, his potential feels incredibly high.
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