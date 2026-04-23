Experience Reigning Supreme for Alexander Nikishin In Second Playoff Stint

"From where he was in Game 1 to now, you can see that he's getting a lot more accustomed to the way we ask people to gap up and close out," Tulsky said. "He understands that when a player turns up, he's got to go with him and close him down. That's getting more and more instinctive for him and as that happens, it becomes easier, more natural and faster. He's just getting more and more effective with time."