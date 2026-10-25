'He Was Obviously The First Star Tonight': Pyotr Kochetkov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Rod Brind'Amour On Shutout Win, Close Of Road Trip

On the game: Especially in the third period, the way we played in that, we still gave up some chances, but we liked that third period a lot better than the last one against Edmonton. We did a lot of things right. They play a tight game, don't give you a lot, but we found ways to get goals and [Kochetkov] shut it down.



On the equipment issue he helped Kochetkov with: All I saw was him trying to explain what he needed and when I came over, he pointed at the strap and just said, "More. More." And I've been with [Kochetkov] for a while now and I know what that means. So I just got to work. Maybe that's a job for me after the hockey career.



On the second period: Besides my turnover at the blueline for their breakaway, I think we started [that period] pretty well. When we play the right way and get skating and get pucks out and get pucks in, I know it's all the cliches, but when we do that the right way and play for each other, we're a really good team and we create a lot of zone time that way. I think we did that really well.



On closing out the road trip the right way: Huge. Especially when you lose the last game like we did. You want to bounce back right away and we were able to do that. With the guys out, we've had guys come into the lineup and they've really stepped it up. We did that all last year and it seems like it started that way again this year. I'm proud of the guys in here. It sucks that we have guys out, but we have to play with the guys that we have and each guy has stepped up. That's exciting for our team.