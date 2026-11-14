Hurricanes Complete Sweep Of Kraken; Win Both Games In 2026 NHL Global Series

Carolina Hurricanes
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2026 10:35 PMPublished Nov 14, 2026 10:35 PM
Carolina dominated Seattle in Helsinki with relentless pressure and a potent power play, securing a historic sweep to remain undefeated internationally while celebrating a special Finnish homecoming.
The Carolina Hurricanes took on the second game of the 2026 NHL Global Series much the same way they did the first.
With relentless pressure, unyielding offense and, in the end, a lopsided score that reflected that dominance.
Carolina capped off their Helsinki trip on Saturday with a 5-1 win over the Seattle Kraken, an even better result than the 4-1 drubbing they had given them Thursday.
The Hurricanes concluded the series with two wins, remaining undefeated all-time internationally (now 4-0), and remaining at the very top of the league standings as well.
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In Saturday's game, the Hurricanes dominated Seattle right from the drop of the puck, and they finally broke the ice with an outstanding power play sequence.
The Canes made four incredibly skilled plays all in succession with Shayne Gostisbehere getting a pass off under pressure to Nikolaj Ehlers, who one-touched the puck down to Aho, who then went through his legs behind him to Jackson Blake coming down into the slot and he buried it.
The power play was a big aspect of the game for Carolina as they scored three times on the man advantage, with Andrei Svechnikov picking up a pair with one-timers from the exact same spot on the ice.
Mark Jankowski would also pick up a pair of goals in the win, moving his total to 10 in 17 games, an incredible scoring rate for a player who doesn't necessarily have an incredibly long highlight reel.
"My linemates have been putting me in good spots to put the puck in the net," Jankowski said. "It's a team game and when you have a whole team rolling like that, I think you get more opportunities."
Across both games, the Hurricanes nearly tripled Seattle in total shot attempts (179-64) and held them to just 13 shots on goal in both games.
It was perfect Carolina Hurricanes hockey, something the team credits to their desire to make sure the three Finns (Sebastian Aho, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Juuso Valimaki) would all have the best possible time in their homecomings.
"This is a memory for all of our group, but especially the members for which this is a coming home party," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. "The guys took it really serious to make sure we played well for those guys."
"Seeing those three guys come here and how excited they were to play in their home country, so we all wanted to bring it for them," Jankowski said.
In the end, all three of the team's Finns wound up on the scoresheet and they got to showcase well in front of their friends, family and countrymen.
It's a special memory that will live with them forever and it's all thanks to the bond the team shares and their willingness to give everything for each other.
"We played unbelievable," Aho said. "The guys... you could feel the energy and that they wanted to play well for us. It's something you can't fake really and I really appreciate how the guys showed up for the whole team, but you could feel there was a little extra and that everyone wanted us Finns to do good."
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