"I was a little worried about [a sluggish start]," Brind'Amour said on Sunday. "Obviously had a big game yesterday, a lot of hype, and played really well. Then you're traveling and you're right back on the ice and the other team's been sitting here waiting. It was a set up and I thought our goalie really kept us in it early and that was the key. Then we had a big play by Jordo just to get a goal and then we could kind of relax a little. Then I thought the second half of the game felt a little like we were back on it."