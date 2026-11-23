Carolina Hurricanes
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 2:26 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 2:26 AM
Resilient second-period bursts fueled high-octane victories over Edmonton and New York, as Carolina erased early deficits with relentless power play production and defensive lockdowns to sweep the weekend.
The Carolina Hurricanes responded well from their disheartening return to North America (a 2-1 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens) by winning both sides of their weekend back-to-back.
The Canes started the weekend with a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday afternoon at Lenovo Center.
The game certainly didn't go Carolina's way early, with the Oilers scoring the first two goals, one on a gifted power play, and then scoring shorthanded shortly after the Canes cut the lead because the officials failed to call a clear tripping penalty, but the Hurricanes just continued to stick with it.
"There was a lot going on early that wasn't going our way in basically every facet," said Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour on Saturday. "But the guys just kept playing."
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After going down 3-1, the Canes then scored three goals in 3:05 to take the lead, but it was short lived as another Edmonton power play quickly resulted in a goal.
However, the Hurricanes' own power play was clicking just as well and Sebastian Aho put his team back ahead with an extra effort goal on the man advantage in the final seconds of the period.
"It was chaotic," said Andrei Svechnikov. "Lots going on, but we just stayed focused. Our power play played a big role tonight. Big for us."
From there, the Canes locked things down and a pair of goals, Andrei Svechnikov's second of the game and Alexander Nikishin with his second of the year, pushed the game well out of reach.
"You always have to work to be able to win in this league, but that team is obviously a really, really good team and like I said earlier, we knew we needed our A-game to be able to beat them," Aho said. "Felt good. Obviously we lost last home game, so it was good to get back on track."
The team hit the road immediately after the win in preparation for another afternoon matinee, this one at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers, a game in which they'd win 5-2.
Much like Saturday, the team wasn't at their sharpest to start things off, but a huge solo effort from captain Jordan Staal helped set things up for a shorthanded goal to open up the scoring.
"I was a little worried about [a sluggish start]," Brind'Amour said on Sunday. "Obviously had a big game yesterday, a lot of hype, and played really well. Then you're traveling and you're right back on the ice and the other team's been sitting here waiting. It was a set up and I thought our goalie really kept us in it early and that was the key. Then we had a big play by Jordo just to get a goal and then we could kind of relax a little. Then I thought the second half of the game felt a little like we were back on it."
New York responded quickly to the shorthanded goal with a power play goal on a second man advantage opportunity immediately following the first, but Carolina finally got to their game in the second and it was practically over by that point.
As has been the case all year, the second proved to be a big period for the Hurricanes and the team put the game to bed late in the frame with a trio of goals all coming within a 5:14 span.
The Canes proceeded to suffocate the Rangers from there and while New York managed to grab one more goal thanks to a late 6-on-4 power play opportunity, Jordan Martinook would put the final nail in the coffin with the empty netter.
"I liked our effort overall," said Brandon Bussi, who made 25 saves in the win. "I think we had a little bit of a slow start in the first, back-to-back with travel maybe, but we got to our game in the second and it feels good to walk out of the weekend with four points."
Carolina, who's now back on top of the league, is on a seven-game point streak and will look to keep things rolling on Wednesday in Florida when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
"Just every night, it's been a whole team effort," said Sean Walker. "It seems like every night someone different is stepping up and again, we have two goaltenders who are really playing some good hockey. We have a good recipe right now and it seems to be working."
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