'It's Been A Long Time Coming Against This Team': Alexander Nikishin, Andrei Svechnikov, Nikolaj Ehlers, Rod Brind'Amour On Blowout Win Over Panthers

On finally getting a win over Florida this season: Well, there was just so much made about the last couple of games, and I get it. So yeah, it's nice to not have to talk about that anymore and move on. Got another one tomorrow.



On Nikolaj Ehlers playing with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook: The way that we're mixed right now, Jarvy goes up and didn't really want to put Svech down, so just to balance it a little bit and I talked with Fly about it yesterday and he was... I mean, everybody wants to play with Jordo and Marty. You know what you're getting out of them and obviously tonight they had a nice game. ... That's a line that generally, when they're going which is most nights, they create a lot of zone time. So now you're getting your best players with room and in the zone and a little bit of space. That should work in Niki's favor because that's where he really excels, when you give him a little bit of room. Hopefully that line continues to play well.



On a 9-1 win: Everything just kind of... well, actually it didn't at first, right? Like I thought, 'Holy moly.' We were having a really nice game and their goalie was playing out of his mind. Three or four breakaways that he stopped. What I liked though is that we didn't change our game. Even when they tied it up, we just kept playing. Maybe it's been a long time coming against this team. We just never seemed to be able to break through with goals and tonight we finally did.



On the power play: Clearly, special teams is so important and when you get a bunch of power plays, then it's that much more important to cash in. Obviously we did tonight. I thought the kill was really good tonight too. So that helped. I think the second goal, the Jankowski goal, was big. Because we were playing so well and it kind of broke the ice a little bit. It should kind of look like that. Maybe not that much, but they were missing four of their top guys. I mean, that's a big deal and you do have to realize that too.



On the physical response from the team: That hit [by Sean Walker] might have been the turning point in the game because it was a good, hard, clean hit and they came in and do what they do and so we had to capitalize on that power play and we did. I think that's where the game might have turned in our favor.



On Alexander Nikishin's offensive game: I think we understand that that part of his game has always kind of been there. It's such a learning curve playing defense in this league on the other side of it and that's still where we got to still grow as a player here. We're seeing signs of it for sure. The offensive part of it will keep growing, but there's not much more that he needs to do there. It's just the other part of the game and I think he's coming along.

