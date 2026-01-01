Seth Jarvis Snubbed; Not Named To Team Canada's Olympic Roster

The Team Canada Olympic roster was revealed Wednesday afternoon and disappointingly for many in Raleigh, Carolina Hurricanes star forward Seth Jarvis did not make the cut.

In the end, 14 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders were selected to represent their country for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and the Winnipeg native was apparently just on the wrong side of the bubble.

What probably makes it even tougher for the 23-year-old is that Jarvis was one of five players who played for Canada and won gold at last year's 4 Nations Face-Off, but were then left off of the Olympic roster.

"I saw a quote that Willy said a few years ago," Jarvis said when asked about the snub on Thursday. "Sometimes you gotta eat a shit sandwich. You chew on it for a little bit and it doesn't taste too good, but you move on. Weirdly enough, that kind of hit home for me. This sucks and it's definitely a big blow and something I obviously really worked for and really wanted to achieve, but there's nothing you can do about it now. I gave myself a couple of days to take it in, feel emotions and now it's just moving past and getting ready for the rest of the season."

In 34 games, Jarvis led the Hurricanes in scoring with 19 goals and his 29 points were second on the team.

He's been arguably Carolina's most talented forward, playing on the top line, in all situations and he's delivered for the team in big moments time and time again.

But a rib injury just before the holiday break sidelined him for the final weeks of December and took away any chance for a last minute impression boost.

"[The injury] definitely didn't help, but at the end of the day, I played enough games where I thought I gave a good sample size," Jarvis said. "I guess I just didn't play good enough. Got to live with that."

Despite not making the final cut, Jarvis stated that he has been put on standby by the Team Canada brass, meaning he'll be one of the first players considered as a replacement should any of the players selected for the initial roster get injured.

"They told me not to book any trips or anything quite yet,' Jarvis said. Still a waiting game. If they call my name, I'll be more than ready, more than happy to come contribute, but I'm not holding out too much hope. I'm not hoping anyone gets hurt nor wishing ill on anybody. If I do get picked and it just so happens that I go, awesome. If not, I've already dealt with all the emotions of it and moved past it. I'm good to go."

