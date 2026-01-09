'It's Tough To Find Fault In That Game': Jalen Chatfield, Frederik Andersen, Mark Jankowski, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Ducks

The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Thursday night at Lenovo Center to sweep the season series and earn their third win in a row.

The Canes had to stay patient for their chances, but eventually broke through in a big way in the second period. The win was also Frederik Andersen's first in over two months as the netminder snapped a nine-game losing streak.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Andersen, Jalen Chatfield and Mark Jankowski spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: We had the one mistake, which is what you can't do against that team with the transition game they have and we kind of gave it to them. But then I thought the rest of the game was pretty much how we needed to do it. Obviously got the result.



On Jalen Chatfield: That was a bad break really [on the second goal against]. Happened the other night too where we dumped it and it hit our own guy and they go for a breakaway. Those are tough breaks, but it's tough to find fault in that game for anybody.



On Frederik Andersen: The start, like it goes different if those chances go in. That's probably the game right there. It turns and then it's an uphill battle. So good for him. Like, he needed to get a win and just now he can maybe relax a little bit and hopefully build on that.



On Taylor Hall: He's played really well, really for a long stretch. Moving him with Stanks and Blakes been productive for us and he's looked really sharp. Hopefully that continues.



On Mark Jankowski drawing back in and making an impact: It's what he can do. I didn't check the stat sheet, but I felt he was winning faceoffs and he's a penalty killer. Jordo's getting more minutes here with some other responsibilities, so it's tough to double him up on the penalty kill, so now, all of a sudden, you've got a guy that can kill penalties. It's a real good fit. And now he's scored in Pittsburgh, he's scored here. Like he's contributing on the offensive side too. That's a real positive.



On Logan Stankoven: It's crazy how one goal can just all of a sudden... like I just talked about with Freddie, hopefully now you can just go play and all of a sudden, they just keep coming. But the one thing about Stanks that you notice is that is game never really changes. Like, he's competitive, he keeps doing the little things and now he's getting rewarded for it.



On getting contributions throughout the lineup: [The top line] were the one line that didn't do too, too much out there tonight, but like I said, we have to win that way if we want to be successful. We need everybody contributing and I think that's what happened tonight.



On the job the defense has done as of late: You can't really say enough about how they've played over the last little bit. Just how competitive and really, making it hard for the other team to even get in the zone. Winning their battles. It's been all the guys, so that's really been, I think, the difference.

Jalen Chatfield

On his game: Just playing hockey and doing it as a team. I think that's all I can do. Go out there and control my effort and focus on the details.



On if he noticed Anaheim changing before his heads-up pass to Taylor Hall for the team's second goal: A little bit. It was really tight and I just had a good gap and I just saw Hallsy going with speed, so I just tried to get it past the D and it did. It got past them and they made a great play to finish.



On scoring his first goal of the season: It was good. I wasn't too worried about it. I was just playing hockey. I had a lot of chances this year and I knew if I kept firing the puck, hopefully good things would happen and good things happened tonight.



On playing in his 300th career game: It was a long grind. I didn't even know today was the day. I was on the way to the rink and I checked because I knew it was coming up, and I was like, 'Oh, I'm at 299, sweet.' So it's good. I'm really bless and grateful and just happy to be doing it with this team and playing with these guys.



On Frederik Andersen: He's a great goalie and we know what he's capable of doing. We're gonna see him get hot. He's great in practice, so we knew he was gonna put it together and he played great tonight. He's going to keep building off of that.

Frederik Andersen

On the game: I thought we really took it to them pretty much all game long. I think they didn't really have too much. They had a tough time earning chances, so I thought we really put it to them and it paid off.



On finally getting back in the win column: I'm just happy to play a good game and keep moving on.



On his tough stretch: You're never perfect. Sometimes things don't go your way. You just have to keep with it, keep turning rocks over and finding ways to get better and clean up as much as you can and obviously just believe in yourself that you can eventually turn it around. It was a great team effort overall today.



On the team in front of him not giving up much: That's the goal. I think any team, any goalie would like that. It's always about every guy in here trying to do their job to the best to help each other out. That's something that when you get it going, it builds and builds.



On building over the last little bit: I've felt good lately. Trying to build on it. Just because you feel good doesn't mean you're going to win, but you're going to continue to work for it and do what you believe in your game plan and keep believing that you're going to get rewarded more often than not.

Mark Jankowski

On the game: I think we just stuck with our game plan, didn't get away from it. Even early on, they get the first one, and we didn't try to press too hard. We stuck with what we know is winning hockey and throughout the second and third periods there, did a lot of the same.



On his line: It's easy playing with those two guys. Two big bodies, good with the puck, can make plays when they're there. So it was great. We got in on the forecheck and tried to create some havoc.



On Eric Robinson's effort to setup his goal: We joked about that on the bench how he was getting it down there somehow and he did. It was a great play by him and then a great play by Will, taking their D to the backdoor so I had some room to stuff it in there.



On if he got the shot off before it went in off the Anaheim defender: Honestly, I couldn't really tell either. I think I got the shot off and then they either saved it or it was off the post or something, but then their D kind of backed into it and knocked it in there.



On earning that luck though by driving the net: Yeah, just trying to create something. The lane was there, so get it in there and good things will happen.



On Frederik Andersen getting back in the win column: That was awesome. Former team for him and he played unbelievable. A big 5-on-3 there early in the game and he stood on his head and when we made our mistakes, he was there to bail us out. We know what kind of competitor he is back there and it was great to see that.



On getting a bit more production as of late: Just trying to do anything you can to help the team. Doing the little things, winning faceoffs, being good on the PK. A good 200-foot forward and when you have the chances, bury them. Obviously when I got here last year, they were all going in. It's not going to stay like that obviously, but it's good to see them start going in.

Recent Articles

Jaccob Slavin Once Again On The Verge Of Returning To Action

Star defenseman Jaccob Slavin sheds his non-contact jersey, nearing a return after a season plagued by injury and finding strength beyond the rink.

Hurricanes Acquire Former First-Rounder In Late Night Trade

'There's Always A Light At The End Of The Tunnel': Logan Stankoven Battling Through Slump, Hoping To Turn Corner

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov To Have Surgery; Likely To Miss Remainder Of Season

New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

A Perfect Storm: Hurricanes Rookie Defenseman Joel Nystrom Making Most Of Opportunity

Seth Jarvis Snubbed; Not Named To Team Canada's Olympic Roster

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.