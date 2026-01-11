'It Was Just A Fun Game': Jaccob Slavin, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Rod Brind'Amour On Comeback Win Over Seattle

The Carolina Hurricanes pushed their win streak to four as they defeated the Seattle Kraken 3-2 Saturday night at Lenovo Center.

Jaccob Slavin played a key part in the eventual game-winner in his first game back from injury and Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven each had goals in the win too.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Slavin, Martinook and Jordan Staal spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the leadership group stepping up and leading the way in the third period: They sure did. I agree with you. Those guys were all over it in the third and came up big.



On Jaccob Slavin's return: Obviously he'd like to have the one back, but Beniers made a nice move on him and he probably wasn't expecting that. He's been out for half a year, so a little bit of rust probably there. But I think he got going as the game got going. Obviously pivotal in the game winner.



On Jordan Staal's playmaking ability: Sometimes when you do something so well, everyone just focuses on that and they don't look at the other stuff that you do. He's a complete player. He's not flashy, but look at the results. He's always around the scoresheet. Maybe not on it, but around it. Offensively, there's chances and he creates a lot. He makes the people around him better and that's what all the elite players do.



On the D staying active and staying above pucks: We knew coming in how this game was gonna go just based on how they've been playing. We knew it was going to be that way. You weren't gonna get an odd-man rush situation because they were staying above it and I'm not sure what they'd say about the game, but we gave them one because they were above it and we turned it over and they're probably thinking, 'There you go.' Even though we were playing pretty well, that was the way it was going to have to be. We knew that's how we were going to have to score goals and we were able to.



On Logan Stankoven's confidence starting to grow as he scores more: It's a good point. That is kind of what... You start seeing the net. When you're struggling, you see the goalie. It feels like you're never going to score again, then all of a sudden, when you get one or sometimes you get on a bit of a roll, you feel like every shot you take has a chance to go in. It's hard to explain how or why, people spend a lot of money trying to think they know the answers to that or how to get to that, but it's just how it is.



On picking up Brandon Bussi after his mistake led to a deficit: He's done it for us for the bulk of his starts. That's gonna happen and so your teammates have to pick you up and we did.



On the team's shot suppression: It's been pretty much all year. We've done a nice job for the most part. You would expect that when you throw Slavo back in the mix, but if you can keep that going, that mentality, then you're going to be alright.

Jaccob Slavin

On capping off his return on a high-note: You could say that, especially after how that first period went when you give one up like that... but, no. Guys competed hard, so it's always nice to get a goal and help the team out.



On how he felt: I felt good. I felt good. Maybe a little rusty, maybe the one-on-ones might need some work, haven't had a lot of those lately, but no, no. It was good to be back out there.



On jumping into plays: I try to be smart about it. Obviously my job is to be a defenseman, but when the opportunity presents itself, I like to get up there. Don't try to force it too often. I definitely see it. There's probably some where I could probably be a little more aggressive on, but when it's there and it's open, take it.



On what he saw on the game-winning play: I saw Jarv pull up, so I just tried to get up in the play. He draws two guys to him, so it's easy for him to make that play and then I saw the next open guy and figured I'd keep going to the net, why not, and Jordo gave it back to me. Obviously big net-front presence there by Carrier too.

Jordan Staal

On the game: I thought it was a good game all around. We were pretty steady with our pressure and we had some good opportunities. When down 2-1, I was happy to see the guys sticking with it. It might not always play out that way, but tonight was a great example of how we have to just stick with our game plan and believe in it. Coming out with a big third was nice.



On the leadership group leading the way in the third period: It's been a little up and down obviously as of late. Right now, it's a little more steady and you can tell, I'm sure. Guys have bought in a little better and like I said, that's what I was happy about. Just sticking with our game and being content to not give them chances and sticking with grinding them down and checking for our chances.



On if he sees himself as a playmaker at all: I don't know. I've played a long time and if I don't know what I am... I don't see myself as a playmaker. I see myself as strong, defensive, try to chip in offensively when I can whether that's dishing or shooting or going to the net hard and it going off of my leg, I'm just trying to help win games. Tonight was a couple of nice passes to help us win and I'll take it.



On having Jaccob Slavin back: It's a good feeling. You guys could see. He's such an exceptional player. He just moves the puck out of our end and into their end all game long. Obviously a little welcome back in the first period, but he came back, obviously not surprising, with a big goal to cap it off. Just such a great stick, great positioning, just so hard to play against. It was nice to have him back.

Jordan Martinook

On the keys to victory as of late: Just getting healthy. Two huge pieces of our team. Obviously Slavo is kind of the general back there and has been forever. You don't know how many simple, good plays he makes when he's out there, but when he's not, you're like, 'Oh, if he was out here, that wouldn't be in our zone.' Just some of the things he does is pretty special. Then obviously Jarv is kind of the gasoline that makes our car go... Look at me, what else do I got here? He's the straw that stirs our drink. I'll stop. But no, just having those two guys back is massive. It was just a fun game. They played well, they check hard. It was just one of those games where everybody was into it. It was a lot of fun.



On the team's constant belief: We prescouted them this morning and the message was that it was going to be just like it was. I think everybody on the bench was just saying, 'Stick with it, stick with it.' We were getting our chances, their goalie played well and it was just about sticking with what makes us successful. Obviously we did and came out on top.



On Jordan Staal setting up a goal for him for a change: He always says I'm the one hanging out behind the net and he wants to be there sometimes and so I've gotta let him go. Let him spread his wings... There we go! Mic drop. Oh, man... I'll take those.



On rallying for Brandon Bussi following his turnover which put them in a deficit: Yeah... I'm thinking now... Yeah, no. We know what he's meant to our team this year. He's been spectacular. Nobody thought anything of it. We just kept playing and hoped it worked out and it did work out. That's good... the driver of our bus, he... sorry, I've gotta stop.



On Logan Stankoven's goal-scoring stretch: Yeah... I don't want to quote that song that they've been playing, but his legs have been going. He's been doing the Stanky Legg... that one was tough, sorry. No, it's nice to see him, obviously we knew he was kind of struggling with confidence and he's a player who... [Andrei Svechnikov: Superstar!]... hey, I'm in the middle of my interview, could you stop. Yeah, just to see him get his swagger back and shooting the puck like we all know he can. That line's been phenomenal since they got put together.

