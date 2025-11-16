'Our Start Probably Cost Us The Game': Rod Brind'Amour, Jordan Staal, Eric Robinson On Overtime Loss To Oilers

The Carolina Hurricanes fell 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at Lenovo Center at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers.

It was a reverse of Friday's luck as the Canes still battled back to grab a point, but they never got their chance in the extra frame as Leon Draisaitl ended it in only 19 seconds.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with captain Jordan Staal and forward Eric Robinson spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On overtime: Puck possession and when you have the talent that they have. We could have done a better job, we sagged a little, but it's one thing to say it when you're playing against those guys, it's what they do to you.



On the start: Terrible start. You just can't give them goals. It's the National Hockey League. You can't just give away goals and I think we gave two. Not a great penalty and then obviously Freddie would like to have that first one back. That was a mishandle. I give our guys a ton of credit for coming back. We had a great second period, didn't get enough out of it, but then we came right back and tied it up. Considering what we're dealing with and the team we were playing there with that talent, I give our guys a lot of credit.



On Will Carrier: He was great. He was the reason we got the one point tonight in my opinion. That was almost an individual effort to take it to the net like that. It's too bad we didn't get the other one.



On when he knew Seth Jarvis was going to be able to go: After warmups. He just said, 'I'm good.' That was good. I mean, obviously not having him would have been another top player out so I was glad he was able to go.



On if he expects any of the injured players to travel with the team on its upcoming road trip: I don't know. I don't even want to say anymore. I was hopeful for a long time with some injuries and it's just not happening. I don't know.



On Nikolaj Ehlers: I think we've found a little chemistry. He's a unique player. I don't know what the right fit is sometimes, but with Stanks and Blaker, they seem to really be on the same page and all of their skillsets are very unique. So far, it's working.

Jordan Staal

On the game: I thought we were fine. Obviously we still gave up too many goals. It's hard to win games when you give up four, but there was some good play and some good opportunities. That's a good team.



On Edmonton's potent overtime trio: Yeah, that was a good goal by them.



On his line: I thought we were okay. We had some good shifts. I still think we have to do a better job defending. Thought we gave up too many. We could do better in that department. I think overall, the game was kind of back and forth. Two good teams. We came up short 3-on-3.



On the start: They came out quick and we weren't ready. You could tell we were just on our heels a bit. We started getting to our game, but this league is tough when you give a team two goals. I thought we did a good job getting back into it and making it a game and getting a point, but that start wasn't our best. In the end, it probably cost us the game.



On Will Carrier: Will's been good. He's solid and hard to take the puck off of. On my goal, I obviously didn't do a whole lot. He did a great job of bringing it to the net and dragging guys on his back. I was obviously to put in the garbage, but he's been really good and steady for us. Physical. Good to have him in the lineup again.



Eric Robinson

On the game: I think we played a great game. We battled back once, battled back again. Played hard. It's just tough to come back like that. Felt like we maybe weren't ready from the start.



On facing two of the best players in the world off of a back-to-back: It's hard, but that's just the way the league is. Teams play back-to-back all the time. Like I said, I felt that the effort was good.



On Shayne Gostisbehere: He's a really talented player and a really special defenseman. When you get a shift out in the o-zone with him, he's probably going to find you so you have to be ready.

