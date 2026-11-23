On the game: I was a little worried about [a sluggish start]. Obviously had a big game yesterday, a lot of hype, and played really well. Then you're traveling and you're right back on the ice and the other team's been sitting here waiting. It was a set up and I thought our goalie really kept us in it early and that was the key. Then we had a big play by Jordo just to get a goal and then we could kind of relax a little. Then I thought the second half of the game felt a little like we were back on it.



On Jordan Staal's shorthanded play: Just a big guy and a not so big guy. That's all that happened there. He just got outmuscled. Fox is such a good player that he likes to hang onto pucks and he's not throwing it away, so I think Jordo kind of knew that and obviously made a play.



On Eric Robinson: He was solid. It's hard to find anyone that wasn't. When we're going right, everybody is doing their job at a high level. He had to bury that one and then I thought that line was good too. Everybody is contributing.



On creating offense out of nothing: Well we have some pretty high-caliber players. The one goal was off of a faceoff. We knew they were going to block a lot of shots, that's what they do. They kind of hunker in there. We were a little hesitant to shoot early in the game and you can't do that. You have to unleash it, but yeah. Whatever way the game goes, I think we have a group that can do it. If it's a track meet, we have guys that love to do that and if we need to grind it out, I think we have guys that really excel at that too.