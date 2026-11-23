Carolina Hurricanes
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Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2026 1:17 AMPublished Nov 23, 2026 1:17 AM
A relentless second-period surge and stone-cold goaltending propelled Carolina to a dominant MSG victory, completing a gritty weekend sweep over their Metropolitan Division rivals in Manhattan.
The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the New York Rangers 5-2 Sunday night at Madison Square Garden to sweep their weekend back-to-back.
The Canes quick-strike offense was on full display once again, as the team scored three times in the final minutes of the second period to essentially push the game out of reach.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Brandon Bussi and Sean Walker spoke with the media in New York. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: I was a little worried about [a sluggish start]. Obviously had a big game yesterday, a lot of hype, and played really well. Then you're traveling and you're right back on the ice and the other team's been sitting here waiting. It was a set up and I thought our goalie really kept us in it early and that was the key. Then we had a big play by Jordo just to get a goal and then we could kind of relax a little. Then I thought the second half of the game felt a little like we were back on it.
On Jordan Staal's shorthanded play: Just a big guy and a not so big guy. That's all that happened there. He just got outmuscled. Fox is such a good player that he likes to hang onto pucks and he's not throwing it away, so I think Jordo kind of knew that and obviously made a play.
On Eric Robinson: He was solid. It's hard to find anyone that wasn't. When we're going right, everybody is doing their job at a high level. He had to bury that one and then I thought that line was good too. Everybody is contributing.
On creating offense out of nothing: Well we have some pretty high-caliber players. The one goal was off of a faceoff. We knew they were going to block a lot of shots, that's what they do. They kind of hunker in there. We were a little hesitant to shoot early in the game and you can't do that. You have to unleash it, but yeah. Whatever way the game goes, I think we have a group that can do it. If it's a track meet, we have guys that love to do that and if we need to grind it out, I think we have guys that really excel at that too.
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Brandon Bussi
On the game: I liked our effort overall. I think we had a little bit of a slow start in the first, back-to-back with travel maybe, but we got to our game in the second and it feels good to walk out of the weekend with four points.
On the team's shot blocking: That's just what we do here. They make my life really easy.
On playing back home in New York: It's fun. A historic arena and a lot of memories have been made here with the Rangers, Knicks, concerts. My memories probably not that big compared to a lot of New Yorkers, but it's always cool to be back here. I did grow up being a Ranger fan, so whenever I was here, it was a blast.
On the team getting back to their game: It's just what we do. Sometimes it's not pretty, like it's hard to win in this league, so just proud of our effort. Everyone sacrificed and it's rewarding to get wins.
On if there's pressure being the goalie for the second game of a back-to-back: Not much. I don't know. It's just my job, right? Find a way to stop the puck. I have full confidence in our group, no matter what's going on, that we're going to find a way to end up on top. It was kind of the second period that pushed us tonight. Good win. Let's move forward.
On his numbers not being as strong as last year: I really don't care about numbers at all. It's about winning games. I feel like overall, I've had a lot of quality starts lately. I've had a lot of quality starts this year. Some games didn't go my way, but I've liked how I've felt for a while.
Sean Walker
On the team's hot streak: Just every night, it's been a whole team effort. It seems like every night someone different is stepping up and again, we have two goaltenders who are really playing some good hockey. We have a good recipe right now and it seems to be working.
On playing in 500 career NHL games: It's awesome. Obviously 500, for me, has been a long journey. But you know, we have a couple guys in here hitting even bigger milestones. 1,000 games and being around Jordo really puts it into perspective how special it is that someone can play for those big milestones. Just really happy to be part of the group and proud of the position I'm in.
On the team's depth: Even when we might not be getting goals in the first, we stick with our game plan and it seems to be working for us and eventually we crack it open and get a couple back-to-back. Again, it's just sticking with our game plan. Again, it seems like every night someone different is contributing. It's been a really good stretch for us.
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