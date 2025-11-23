'The Energy Was Just So Dead And We Played Like It': Rod Brind'Amour, Shayne Gostisbehere On Loss In Buffalo

The Carolina Hurricanes fell 4-1 to the Buffalo Sabres Sunday afternoon in what was a very lackluster performance from the Eastern Conference leaders.

The Canes just lacked any sort of energy or juice from the start and things never really got any better as the game went on.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere spoke with the media in Buffalo. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On how he'd describe how that game went: I'll try to keep it PG here... Not very good. It was one of those afternoons where I could just feel from the start that we were just flat. No excuses, but part of that scheduled long road trip, we're fighting the flu bug a little here and the energy was just so dead and we played like it.



On the power play: They were okay. Obviously we got one. That was not the area of concern. We didn't do anything for two periods. Just kind of floated through the game and in the third, they sat back, so you really can't gauge it. We had some opportunities, but the game was lost because we gave up some weird opportunities that we don't normally give up. And they capitalized.



On getting five of a potential eight points on the road trip: I appreciate you trying to make a bright spot out of it, but we don't ever really look at it that way. Today was what was ahead of us and we didn't answer the bell. That's frustrating. But yeah, we did play some really good hockey on this trip for sure. Gotta regroup.

Shayne Gostisbehere

On the game: Kind of tough. We came out a little flat and gave them some goals. The second was also pretty rough for us. We came out in the third and gave it a little push, but it was a wasted effort in the sense that we need to do that from the start, not just in the third. Just put ourselves in a hole and gave them some easy ones.



On the power play: Just executing. Keeping it simple, getting pucks to the net. Do that, good things will happen.



On getting five of a potential eight points on the road trip: Probably okay, but not the best ending. Obviously we want to have our best every night and obviously we didn't have it. Kind of felt like we were just trying to get home. Roddy's been saying that it was kind of a wasted effort in our sense. Might as well show up if you're going to be there. It's a hard league out there and they're playing good hockey over there.

Recent Articles

A True Leader Through and Through: What Teammates, Organization Have To Say About Carolina Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal

Bringing the Boom: Alexander Nikishin Just Scratching The Surface

Seth Jarvis Continuing To Climb Franchise Record Book

New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky Provides Update On Hurricanes Star Defenseman Jaccob Slavin

Hurricanes Defenseman Out Three To Four Months Following Hand Surgery

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.