'Tough Way To End It': Rod Brind'Amour, Shayne Gostisbehere, Seth Jarvis On OT Loss To Red Wings, Final Missed Call

On the game: I'm proud that we battled back. I think the way things have gone the last little bit, blowing big leads, I think to come back and put ourselves back in the game and score timely goals is huge for our group. Obviously you don't want to be in that position and there were some mental lapses that kind of led to their chances, but overall, it's good to get a point. It was a bad way to end, but I mean, proud of everyone and how we came back.



On the group's mentality: We just have confidence in what we're doing. I think nothing really changed. If anything, we doubled down on being more direct and waiting for our opportunities. That's what we did. Power play goal by Blakey's huge and then being able to contribute shorthanded and then another power play, I think just shows that our game is working, it's creating opportunities whether it's a goal at 5-on-5 or creating a power play to capitalize on.



On what makes the group successful at coming back: Just we've been able to do it in the past and I think we have that in the back of our mind, knowing that it works. Obviously you can get squirrelly at times, but we have great leaders in here that keep us sane and keep us going in the right direction. I think that all starts with Roddy, but it fizzles down to Jordo, Fishy, all those guys that keep us in it.



On his shorthanded goal: Their first power play, there were chances there too. I figured, you're down, so why not poach a little bit and I was able to get a stick on the play at the blueline and Fishy kind of did the rest, outmuscling. Then just got up the ice and he made a great pass. That's kind of what you have to do in those situations, capitalize and I'm happy I could.