'Tough Way To End It': Rod Brind'Amour, Shayne Gostisbehere, Seth Jarvis On OT Loss To Red Wings, Final Missed Call

The Carolina Hurricanes' comeback bid fell just short as the team fell 4-3 to the Detroit Red Wings Monday night.
The Canes overcame a 3-0 deficit in the third period to force overtime, but a brutal non-call allowed Andrew Copp to be all alone in front of Frederik Andersen to win the game for Detroit.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour along with Shayne Gostisbehere and Seth Jarvis spoke with the media in Detroit. Here's what they had to say:
On the game: I thought we were good for most of the night. Obviously I didn't love a couple of the turnovers that led to their goals and that's the kind of team they have. You could give them one little, good chance and they can put it in the net as they showed. But other than that, I thought we were pretty solid the whole night. Obviously a good third to come back and cash in on our opportunities. Tough way to end the game. We all saw what happened. It is what it is. Hopefully that evens out somewhere down the line.
On special teams: I thought we were good. Give up the first one. Not much you can do. Kind of just shot in and tipped, rebound. That's gonna happen, but I thought in general, that's a really good power play. One of the top in the league and I thought we did a nice job. Gleas made a couple of nice adjustments that I thought really paid off. Power play obviously came through with a couple. All in all, I liked the overall of the game, obviously didn't like how it ended.
On the group sticking with it: I think we understand how the game's gotta go. You don't really play the score. You play your next shift. You have a certain way you need to do things. I feel like when we do that, we're pretty effective and the score usually takes care of itself. Tonight, like I said, when we didn't, they put it in our net. It was pretty obvious. Like I said, when we got on it again, I thought we had the bulk of the play.
On Seth Jarvis: He doesn't look like he's missed a beat. He knows he has to play a certain style of game to be effective and that was a huge goal shorthanded. Fishy made a great play. Had one earlier off the post. They're a dynamic pair out there when they're shorthanded.
On the non-call: I don't know, what'd you guys see? I mean, I don't just fall on my own there. I mean, it's kind of tough. Maybe it happened too fast for the ref to see, but he's wide open for a reason. But we have to move on. We have to take some positives away. Down 3-0 going into the third, tough building to play in and still getting a point out of that is huge for us.
On special teams: Just timely. We're down 3-0, we get one to make it 3-1 and you just never know what's gonna happen. Obviously a shorthanded goal too and then getting one on the 5-on-3. It's big that our special teams got us that point. Just have to learn from it and move on.
On what he'd have liked to have seen differently in the first 40 minutes: Just playing a little more direct. I think we gave up some freebies tonight where maybe if we don't give those up, we're walking out of here with a 3-1 win or something. I think, for us, it's a big positive to get a point out of that game.
On the game: I'm proud that we battled back. I think the way things have gone the last little bit, blowing big leads, I think to come back and put ourselves back in the game and score timely goals is huge for our group. Obviously you don't want to be in that position and there were some mental lapses that kind of led to their chances, but overall, it's good to get a point. It was a bad way to end, but I mean, proud of everyone and how we came back.
On the group's mentality: We just have confidence in what we're doing. I think nothing really changed. If anything, we doubled down on being more direct and waiting for our opportunities. That's what we did. Power play goal by Blakey's huge and then being able to contribute shorthanded and then another power play, I think just shows that our game is working, it's creating opportunities whether it's a goal at 5-on-5 or creating a power play to capitalize on.
On what makes the group successful at coming back: Just we've been able to do it in the past and I think we have that in the back of our mind, knowing that it works. Obviously you can get squirrelly at times, but we have great leaders in here that keep us sane and keep us going in the right direction. I think that all starts with Roddy, but it fizzles down to Jordo, Fishy, all those guys that keep us in it.
On his shorthanded goal: Their first power play, there were chances there too. I figured, you're down, so why not poach a little bit and I was able to get a stick on the play at the blueline and Fishy kind of did the rest, outmuscling. Then just got up the ice and he made a great pass. That's kind of what you have to do in those situations, capitalize and I'm happy I could.
