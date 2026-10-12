'We Found A Gear': Rod Brind'Amour, Shayne Gostisbehere, William Carrier On Fifth Straight Win

Carolina Hurricanes
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Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2026 2:52 PMPublished Oct 12, 2026 2:52 PM
Updated Oct 12, 2026 3:35 PM
Carolina overcame a key injury to stifle Philadelphia, relying on Pyotr Kochetkov’s stellar goaltending and a sudden offensive surge to extend their dominant winning streak to five games.
The Carolina Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row, defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 Sunday night.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Shayne Gostisbehere and William Carrier spoke with the media in Philadelphia. Here's what they had to say:
Rod Brind'Amour
On the game: We've had a lot of hockey here in a short amount of time and had a couple guys out that are big parts and the other guys are just stepping up. Got 20 guys tonight that just did enough. A couple of big plays, couple of good individual efforts that you always need. Got the win.
On Jordan Staal's status: Not much [of an update]. It just kind of came up last minute, but hopefully it's nothing serious and won't keep him out too long, but like I said, guys just figured it out and that's what we need to do.
On scoring in quick succession: We have some high-end players and really skilled guys. We have the capability of doing that. We're never out of a game. I think we feel good about that and however the game goes, this game was kind of eh. Not much going on and then all of a sudden, when we needed to pick it up, we found a gear and were able to finish it off.
On what made him think Will Carrier would work alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov: Quality people, number one, and quality players. They all have different skillsets, but Will especially, does it right all the time and he's hard to play against. You put that together with Svech and Fishy's high skill level and I think it's been working for us. Again, it's because we have a need. We know we're missing a big piece and somebody had to fill that role and, so far, it's working.
On Svechnikov taking a puck to the face: Injuries are what kill you in this game. We're dealing with a couple right now. Every team has them. You can get by with big guys being out for a little while, but if it's any length of time, it's tough on your group.
On the winning streak: Right from the start, obviously we didn't get the wins in the first couple of games, but we were fine. Played really well, it's just the way hockey goes sometimes. I think in this league, to be successful, you need to be consistent with the way you play and I think we've done that for the most part.
On Pyotr Kochetkov's play: He was super tonight, I thought. I thought that was the difference, really. He made some big saves when we needed it. Flyers had a few chances there and all of a sudden it could have gone in a different direction. Goaltending is huge and he's been great.
Shayne Gostisbehere
On the keys to the game: Just keeping it simple. They were on a back-to-back to. That's what happens in the league. We know if we just play our game simple, we'll get our chances and just shore things up defensively. Most nights it goes our way in the sense that we take care of the puck and limit the turnovers, don't give them any freebies and just play our game.
On the team's potent scoring ability: It's not complicated. We get a lot of pucks to the net. Everyone knows that. We shoot in quantities and it breaks down defenses in the sense that it gets scrambly after with rebounds and whatnot. We have some skill too to make some really good plays and that was evident tonight.
On the top line: It's three unique players on one line. Obviously Will's the physical presence. He's going to be heavy on the forecheck, get pucks and you even saw tonight, he makes some really good plays. Obviously Svech is a big shooter and another guy that's relentless on the forecheck and Fish is all-world. You saw that on his goal and my goal. That was a freebie for me. It's just come together. Putting Will with them got them going.
On the winning streak: Just consistency. Roddy says it before every game. We want to be consistently good and we call it the sewing machine. It's just over and over the same thing. That's just what winning teams do. You can tell when our game is not our game and you can tell it's our game right now in the way we're doing things.
William Carrier
On the game: The third period, we kind of choked them down the way we like to play. Really proud of the boys.
On his line: They're just good players. They see stuff, they get open. Fishy is always open, so I try to give him the puck. It's a little more east, west than north, south, but I fit right in with them.
On the winning streak: We just wanted to find our game. Took a little bit of time there, a couple games to get it, but I think we've finally got it. We're rolling four lines, everyone's playing hard. It's a long season and there's a lot of games coming up, so we're going to need four lines.
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