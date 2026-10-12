'We Found A Gear': Rod Brind'Amour, Shayne Gostisbehere, William Carrier On Fifth Straight Win

On the game: We've had a lot of hockey here in a short amount of time and had a couple guys out that are big parts and the other guys are just stepping up. Got 20 guys tonight that just did enough. A couple of big plays, couple of good individual efforts that you always need. Got the win.



On Jordan Staal's status: Not much [of an update]. It just kind of came up last minute, but hopefully it's nothing serious and won't keep him out too long, but like I said, guys just figured it out and that's what we need to do.



On scoring in quick succession: We have some high-end players and really skilled guys. We have the capability of doing that. We're never out of a game. I think we feel good about that and however the game goes, this game was kind of eh. Not much going on and then all of a sudden, when we needed to pick it up, we found a gear and were able to finish it off.



On what made him think Will Carrier would work alongside Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov: Quality people, number one, and quality players. They all have different skillsets, but Will especially, does it right all the time and he's hard to play against. You put that together with Svech and Fishy's high skill level and I think it's been working for us. Again, it's because we have a need. We know we're missing a big piece and somebody had to fill that role and, so far, it's working.



On Svechnikov taking a puck to the face: Injuries are what kill you in this game. We're dealing with a couple right now. Every team has them. You can get by with big guys being out for a little while, but if it's any length of time, it's tough on your group.



On the winning streak: Right from the start, obviously we didn't get the wins in the first couple of games, but we were fine. Played really well, it's just the way hockey goes sometimes. I think in this league, to be successful, you need to be consistent with the way you play and I think we've done that for the most part.



On Pyotr Kochetkov's play: He was super tonight, I thought. I thought that was the difference, really. He made some big saves when we needed it. Flyers had a few chances there and all of a sudden it could have gone in a different direction. Goaltending is huge and he's been great.