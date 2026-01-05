'We Had A Little More Desperation Tonight': Rod Brind'Amour, K'Andre Miller, Brandon Bussi, Logan Stankoven On Win Over Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday night as they beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1.

The Canes got a little help from a few own-goals by the Devils, but the team also had a much stronger effort overall too, especially on the penalty kill.

After the game, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour along with K'Andre Miller, Brandon Bussi and Logan Stankoven spoke with the media in New Jersey. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: I thought we were good in the first. I thought we probably could have had a couple. Thought Allen played great in the first period. We had our moments. A little shaky in the third. We took those penalties again, which you can't do that, but we managed to survive it.



On the penalty kill: I thought we did a much better job then the other night. We got a fortunate a few times. They had a couple of backdoor ones that they just misconnected on, but overall it was a pretty solid job.



On Taylor Hall: Just put some puck pressure on and got rewarded. A couple, I don't want to call them freebies, but if not for him using his speed and getting in there, it wouldn't have happened. Have to give him credit there.



On Brandon Bussi: He's been great. The other night was not great, to be blunt. He let in a lot of not great ones, but it's all about how you respond and obviously he did. That says a lot about him. It's been a big part of this year so far.



On closing out the game: It was okay. Again, the penalties are what put the stress on us. Don't love that. Took a couple there. But we were able to at least get that cushion and that makes you breathe a little easier.



On Bussi continuing to perform: I think there was no pressure when he got here, but the pressure's starting to mount now as he continues to keep doing this and we continue to rely on him a little bit more, but obviously it's been a good story.

K'Andre Miller

On the game: Gritty. I think it took a full 60-minute effort tonight. All four lines and all six D, great goaltending. I think if we figure out how to do that more consistently, I think we'll be pretty happy with our results.



On the penalty kill: Obviously we know the skill that they have in that other locker room, especially on the power play. I think all five guys over there have great skill and can make you pay at any moment. So I think the penalty kill stepped up big time when they were needed and made some great clears, some great blocks and had some great goaltending.



On slowing down New Jersey's top guys: Just being tight. Every guy has a job out there. When you kind of back off and give those skill players a little bit of time, I think that's when they usually make you pay. So just tight gaps, making sure when they have a pass or opportunity to skate up the ice that one of our guys is on them and making it tough on them whether it was going through, putting a body on them or getting a good stick on them.



On the early goal: I wouldn't say it relaxed us, but you always want to start off the game up in the first minute or so. That gives you a little bit of confidence throughout the game and I think we just used that momentum throughout the 60 minutes tonight.



On adapting to Carolina: Just hit the halfway mark and I'm comfortable now. I think the plays within our system and the routes we're supposed to take and just the little things on the ice, I'm starting to really get ahold of and the games are starting to become just a little bit easier for me.



On if it took him a bit to adapt: For sure. I think anytime you make a change, whether it's a coaching change, system changes, you're going to have to figure out ways to stay dialed in and ask those questions if you're not sure. We have a great group of guys in here and a great leadership group that helps us less experienced guys to the system. They've done a great job of helping me.

Brandon Bussi

On snapping the losing streak: Just total buy in. I think adversity for a team can be good if we're willing to look at it in the face and run through it. I think this is an opportunity for us to get closer. The last seven or eight games haven't really gone the way we wanted them to regardless of results. This is a good start, but by no means a finish. But an exciting win.



On the penalty kill: Just gritty battles. Lots of blocked shots, guys willing to sacrifice is what you want to see.



On what was different tonight: I don't know if it's necessarily what we haven't done well. I think just overall, you could just tell we had a little more desperation tonight and not a bad desperation. A hunger. Over an 82 game season, it's a grind. So it was kind of a nice reset. This was the start of the second half, a good opportunity for us to start it on the right foot.



On the disallowed goal: No idea, just got lucky.



On winning games close to where he grew up: It's cool. I don't try to make any game more important than another. It was just important to get our 2026 going on the right track.



On his game: It's fun playing hockey and being able to have big moments in certain times. You never know when it's going to be. On the road, killing a lot in the second half, it was just a real greasy, fun win.

Logan Stankoven

On the game: Just digging in and competing as a group. Obviously I took a couple of penalties, but kudos to the boys for killing them off. But I just thought overall it was a good effort from us and more like how we should be playing. We need to get back to that and do it more consistently.



On his goal: Just a miscommunication by their guys behind the net there. Hallsy with some great pressure. I thought he was gonna pass it right away, but he held onto it and ended up feeding it to me and I put it in five-hole. That was a good feeling.



On closing out the game: There was just no hesitation, that's what I noticed. Even on the penalty kill all night, there was no one waiting to see what happens. First guy went and then the second guy was close behind him. I thought it was just great overall job by everyone and hopefully we can keep it rolling.

Recent Articles

Is It Time For The Carolina Hurricanes To Move On From Frederik Andersen?

'There's Always A Light At The End Of The Tunnel': Logan Stankoven Battling Through Slump, Hoping To Turn Corner

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov To Have Surgery; Likely To Miss Remainder Of Season

New Look, Same Swagger: Nikolaj Ehlers Fitting In Perfectly With Carolina Hurricanes

A Perfect Storm: Hurricanes Rookie Defenseman Joel Nystrom Making Most Of Opportunity

Seth Jarvis Snubbed; Not Named To Team Canada's Olympic Roster

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.