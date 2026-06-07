'We Just Dug Too Big A Hole': Brandon Bussi, Jordan Staal, Jordan Martinook, Andrei Svechnikov, Rod Brind'Amour On Brutal Game 3 Loss

On the game: It was kind of a weird game, for me. I thought we were okay to start, and even the start of the second, the first six minutes, everything was going fine and then we took a bad penalty. Then they made a nice play and a bad bounce on the second one and then it just snowballed on us for the rest of that period. I knew we were going to get going eventually. Got back in the game, gave ourselves a chance to win, but you can't have those mistakes in the second period. You just can't have them at this time of year.



On Brandon Bussi coming in from the third period on: I mean, he played well. There was no reason to leave Freddie in there the way that game was going. Gave us a little boost. Made a great save on Marner there and gave us a chance. Tough, tough break. I hate it for him because he was playing great. It's hockey.



On if he has any update on Will Carrier: He went out and I don't really know what happened, to be honest with you. I haven't even gotten an update yet.



On if his loss was difficult to manage: Look, we played hard after he went out. It's tough in a game like that where you go into that many extra minutes and not have a full group. But, again, that's just part of it and you have to deal with it.



On the third period comeback: I mean, we changed the lines a little bit. You know, they get up four and so they were probably sitting back a little bit. It's just how it goes. Got to our game a little bit. At least we made a game of it. But there are no moral victories this time of year. It's irrelevant to be honest. We have to regroup. We know going into this, you're not going to win... it's kind of a little bit like the first game where we just had too many not smart plays and they made us pay.



On the series as a whole: It's a stress game. You're putting stress on the other team and then they cough it up and it's in the net. It's kind of how all the goals have been scored, really. It's chaotic a little bit. It's tough because I haven't really looked at it all. There was a lot going on and I didn't love parts of that game for our group. You can't have those... It's going to be hard enough, so you gotta make sure you're doing it right in order to win and we had too many shifts in there where we didn't.



On the team's ability to battle back: I know one thing. We've been in games where we haven't played well and we always find a way to dig ourselves out. Always. That's kind of what happened again here tonight. We just dug a little too big a hole there.



On a loss like that being hard to get back up from: No, no. No. We're in the Stanley Cup Final. We're down 2-1. It's tough and a tough way to lose a game, but they're all tough. It is what it is. We've gotta just bounce back and we have, always. I'm not worried about that.



On if he'll go to Bussi for Game 4: We'll figure all that out later. We have a couple days to reassess how we're going to go about the next game. But I give him credit for coming in. He played well. Like I said, I hate that that's the goal that ends it, because there's nothing he could do. It's just a bad break. But he was great.