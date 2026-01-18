'We Know How To Play Against Them': Frederik Andersen, Andrei Svechnikov, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Devils

On the game: Solid. Obviously we didn't start great and I was afraid of that after the kind of emotional game that we had. Took us a period to get going so coming out of that first period was really the key. Thought from then on, we played pretty solid.



On the top line starting off the scoring: They were kind of slow starting, then all of sudden, that's what they can do within a minute. All of a sudden we have a couple of opportunities and Svechy buried them. That was good to get our feet under us. After that, we were pretty solid.



On how Andrei Svechnikov's game has improved: I think he understands the importance of the overall game. It's not just about getting the goal and creating offense. There's another element to the game. He's constantly working on that and kind of understanding time and place of games and all that kind of stuff. I think he's matured in that area. Obviously we know he has a lot of talent.



On Frederik Andersen's game: Solid, especially early. We only had four shots in the first period and weren't really going and he allowed us to get to our game and that's really, at the end of the day, the difference.



On Nikolaj Ehlers playing with Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook: It's hard because you're always going to get a tough matchup no matter what, but I thought, again, he was really good. The other guys had quite a few opportunities because of the speed and the dynamic play of Ehlers. Hopefully that continues for us.



On the team defense: It's a big defense when 74 is in the lineup. We've missed him all year. Can't understate that. Suddenly, he goes in there and it seems like whenever he's on the ice, we're in good shape. It's a welcome addition to get him back in there.



On the penalty kill: It was good. They got kind of a weird one, kind of a lucky one. That's what I'm gonna chalk it up to. That was the difference. I think we only had one power play and with the talent they're throwing out there, you don't want to take penalties. I thought overall, we did a good job.