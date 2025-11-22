'We Were Good All Night': Rod Brind'Amour, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Brandon Bussi On Win In Winnipeg

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled off a 4-3 win over the Winnipeg Jets to extend their point streak to five games and remain on top of the Eastern Conference.

Jordan Staal scored twice, Seth Jarvis netted one shorthanded and Andrei Svechnikov picked up the final one on the power play.

After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Staal, Svechnikov and goaltender Brandon Bussi spoke with the media in Winnipeg. Here's what they had to say:

Rod Brind'Amour

On the game: I liked the game. I thought we were good all night. Obviously we had a couple gaffes. One was a bad line change, one was obviously kind of a weird turnover that winds up in your net, but other than that, I thought we were pretty solid all night. A couple of big plays. Obviously Jordo leading the way and that line especially. Overall, I thought it was a great effort.



On the Staal line: They just do it right and it's shift after shift. It's tough to play against and that's the key. It allows the other guys to do their thing. Can't say enough about the guy to be honest. He's our leader for a reason and he makes it, certainly my job, easy.



On the power play: We were good. The first two, we didn't score, but tons of chances. Had the opportunities, just didn't cash in. Then made a nice adjustment between periods and they were looking for the seam and we hit it. Good to see that. Obviously we needed that as they kind of scored on the next shift to cancel it out, but at the end of the day, it was a good special teams effort. I thought that other than that one little gaffe, the penalty kill was great, especially at the end. It was a very good team effort.



On Staal's scoring streak: Well, with him, he could score every night. Because if you watch him, he gets opportunities every night like that. You know how it goes though. Sometimes it goes in, sometimes they don't. But he's always around it. But tonight obviously the first one was a great goal. Normally you see him get more like the other one with a tip in front or some type of go around the net. But he was obviously our best player tonight.



On Brandon Bussi: He didn't have a lot of work in the first two periods and then some weird bounces where there was nothing he could do. But you're gonna need some saves. It's just how it's going to happen and they put their little push on at the end and had two or three really good grade-A opportunities on their best player's stick. That's when you need a goalie to make a difference and he did.



On Nikolaj Ehlers: I thought he was really good tonight. He made a lot of real subtle, high-end plays that create offense, we just didn't cash in. Obviously on the one goal, he did make a great pass though. He was great tonight.

Jordan Staal

On his quick scoring: I've had maybe one or two that early... actually, my LA goal one was pretty quick. So I had one this year. We want to have great starts and so that's always nice. Good feeling.



On the odd-man chances Winnipeg was getting in the third period: I messed up on the one and then obviously Key fanned on it a little bit and I got a little horny playing D there. I guess I should stay as a forward, but they did a good job of capitalizing on that mistake and then they got some momentum off of that. But I thought the boys held them off and the power play had a big goal for us. It hasn't always been going for us, so that was huge for everyone. Just staying strong in the third and Bussi held the fort.

Andrei Svechnikov

On the power play: There was great movement for us and we just tried to put the pucks in the net and get the retrievals. Obviously on that goal, [Nikolaj Ehlers] made an unbelievable play and I just had to finish it.



On Ehlers' playmaking ability: One of the best passers in this league. You just have to always expect it and get open and he always will find you.



On the game: It's definitely not easy when you're playing the third game on a road trip, but we came out, played hard and thank God we were successful today.



On if he has to stay ready for the no-look passes from Ehlers: We actually watched the video on that one and Roddy actually told us that seam pass could be open there. There were a couple times where he was passing to me and I wasn't expecting it, so like I said, you have to expect it always. He can pass it from everywhere, so you have to expect it.

Brandon Bussi

On staying sharp despite not having much game action: It's just about working on things in practice. Taking extra shots when you can. I've been playing for a long time, just have to stay ready.



On the game: Personally, I felt really good tonight. Obviously we had a really good start. The fact they got two in the first kind of slowed down some of our momentum. So I have to find a way to at least keep one out to keep us going, but overall, I thought it was a good night for us.



On moving past early goals against: Just have to move on to the next shot. They're good players and they're going to make good plays. Honestly, I just trust what I do well in games. I felt good, felt like I was gonna make the next save and felt good to help out whatever way I could.

