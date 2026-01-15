'We Were Looking For An Easy One': Rod Brind'Amour, Jordan Staal On Shutout Loss

On if the team was looking for an easy one: It was obvious. Right from the start, I knew we had no life. You could just see with how we were turning pucks over. That's not how we play and they capitalized. They played a good team game, structured, how they're supposed to and we were trying to do other things. Never works.



On if the back-to-back made it more difficult on the team: This is part of being a pro though. We've gone through this with other games too here this year where we've had these stretches of 3-in-4 with travel and kind of had the same result. This is where you have to buckle down a little more and not look the other way and we were looking for a different way to do things and this team is not able to do that.



On special teams: We stunk on all that. Again, that's part of it, part of sticking to the plan. We were kind of winging it at times. Obviously the first one, the shorty, it's just a turnover. You can't make that play and they capitalized, made a good play. To me, that's kind of what started the whole thing going the other way.



On the difference between Monday's game and Tuesday's: I felt great about that game even when we were down three because we were doing it right and we were really in control of the game. Tonight was a different story for, really, the whole game.