'A Team Effort All The Way Through': Pyotr Kochetkov, Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Bruins

Carolina Hurricanes
290 Members•2,913 Posts
James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2026 3:59 AMPublished Oct 28, 2026 3:59 AM
Updated Oct 28, 2026 4:01 AM
Despite a tough start, Carolina’s resilient penalty kill and Pyotr Kochetkov’s timely saves secured a gritty victory.
The Carolina Hurricanes retained their top-of-the-league crown, knocking off the Boston Bruins 2-1 Tuesday night at Lenovo Center.
The Hurricanes fell into a hole early, allowing a power play goal just 1:30 into the game, but the Canes fought back and eventually took the lead themselves with a late tally.
After the game, Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, along with Pyotr Kochetkov, Jaccob Slavin and Sebastian Aho spoke with the media. Here's what they had to say
Rod Brind'Amour
On the team's depth showing up: That's the game there tonight. They got one early. They made a nice play. They made three or four little, good passes and those are high-end, tip your hat plays and then move on. I thought after that, all the penalties we had to kill, especially at the end of the game when it's on the line, the guys did a great job. Don't want to be down like that, but it happens and when it does, we have to kill penalties. Everything was good about [the game]. Our goalie... like everything was done right I guess is the way to put it. We need guys to step up and they are.
On having to stay patient: We knew coming in that was the way the game was going to go. So it's just having the right mindset. They're a good team for a reason and they stick to what they're doing. But we had a game plan and I thought we stuck with what we had to do. We should have probably had more [goals], but it doesn't always work that way. But then you get the one late. A pretty good game by this group.
On not getting discouraged with the blown 5-on-3 power play: It could've [been deflating], but you're not going to have a perfect game. They have a good team. The power play might have done something to separate the game a little bit, but didn't need it tonight. That's the positive there.
On Pyotr Kochetkov: Up until the last five minutes where we got the two penalties called on us, there wasn't much action at all, but there were a couple and he had to come up big. That's what goaltending is. Timely saves and that's what he's been doing all year.
On the transition game: We definitely had our rush chances. Kind of mini breakaways and getting behind their D, which is not really what normally happens against that team, but their goalie bailed them out and kept them in their game. They were probably waiting for that power play to come, so he did his job and like I said, our guys did theirs. Goaltending is all about the timely saves. It just keeps you in the game if you're not quite there and obviously if you are going good, you don't want to lose momentum and everything like that. It was just a good night.
On Will Carrier's effort on the game-winning goal: It's the effort, but watch the effort in that shift by that guy to get that goal. It's all over the place. Since we've put him there, that's kind of what has been real evident. Him winning those 50/50 races and the pucks that keeps it alive for those guys to do what they do.
On Taylor Hall's status: He kind of tweaked something else today. That's what happened there. I don't know... I can't really give you an update yet, but I don't think it's going to be serious. It's not serious, but he's gonna be out for a little bit.
On Nicolas Deslauriers' fight: They got some tough guys and so do we. Boys will be boys. They're going to do what they got to do, but that's an element that we haven't really had in the past and we do now. We've added that. I thought he had a good game. He had the one mess up that he's going to be mad about, but that's really the only mistake I've really seen him make since he's been here. Like I said, everyone, tonight, was doing their job.
Pyotr Kochetkov
On not seeing much action for long stretches: Tough to say when I no have lots of shots. I just try to play the puck for the D. Sometimes you no have shot and don't feel much. You try to find something and my way, I just try to play pucks more. It's always we have these sometimes games where no have lots of job. This just my job I no know what to say. Guys played well and I happy we win today.
On his undefeated streak: Guys if you no tell me after every game, it's I no think much. We have 84 games this season. It's just up and down and the season is long. I no think much. If you no tell me after another game, I no focus about this. Just more worried about quality of my game.
On this season feeling better than last: Of course. I no remember how many games I played last season. It was very tough. This season, of course, it's better now. I play eight games plus preseason games. Of course I feel better.
On having a guy like Jaccob Slavin in front of him: I absolutely lucky to play on team with Slavo, Ghost and all my defense. I very lucky. It's a blessing.
Jaccob Slavin
On the penalty kill: I mean, that's our game. We want to shut down those opportunities. It’s never fun to kill penalties, especially against a power play like that late in the game. But yeah, a great unit of four. [Kochetkov] made some big saves there, obviously at the end too, and you need that on good penalty kills. You need your goalie sometimes to be your best penalty killer. It was just a team effort all the way through tonight.
On the PK depth: [Assistant coach Tim Gleason] is the chief when it comes to that and gets us going pretty good and makes sure guys know what they're doing out there. Everyone was doing their job and not giving them much at the end of the game there.
On Nicolas Deslauriers’ fight: That’s great. He's great at that and he got the crowd going after. We haven't had that in a long time and now we do. And obviously the fans love it. But it definitely gives us a little momentum boost on our side of things too.
On the final 50 seconds and swiping a puck out of the crease: I was outside the crease, so no penalty shot would have happened. But that's going back to my goalie days, so I enjoy that.
On the PK regrouping after allowing an early goal: It’s huge. We like to think that we have a really good penalty kill, and we do, but as of late, we've given some goals up on the PK. So we want to make sure we're dialed in with that. To have the rest of the game the way it happened with our kill is awesome for us. Confidence boost for the PK, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to do the job.
Sebastian Aho
On his goal: It was a great effort by [Will Carrier] obviously. Roddy talks about fighting for inches all the time, and that's definitely an inch that he fought for. I was able to score there, so big goal at the moment.
On the game: It was a good game. I thought they were playing good hockey and it was a good battle. After the long long road trip, you want to start the homestand the right way, and we were able to do that. We'll definitely take the two points.
On controlling the neutral zone and creating transition chances: It just kind of depends how the game flows and how they board check and stuff like that. So you definitely don't want to force it. You don't want to make any turnovers, but when there's time and space and we can skate it in, it’s obviously better to create some offense. I thought we were creating definitely enough offense to score more than two, but obviously we didn't have to score more than two. So just tilting the ice in our advantage and I thought we played a solid game.
On Jackson Blake’s development: He definitely has the confidence right now. He’s silky, but he’s also pretty strong on his stick and on his feet as well. So it's just impressive. Obviously, he has good hands, so he can make those little under the stick plays and dangle the guys. But it takes some courage to challenge the guy like that. He's definitely feeling it and a great player for us.
On Pyotr Kocehtkov’s start to the season: He's been really good. Just solid. That's what you want to ask from a goalie, right? Give a chance to win the game and he's definitely done that every time he's dressed up. He's given us a chance. A night like this, at the end there, he seemed really calm and helped the penalty kill, helped the D. He’s just playing at a high level right now.
On the PK depth: It's kind of whoever we have left we just throw out there. Jarvis especially, he made a couple really good efforts there to clear the puck out. Those are the ones that obviously not a lot of people see or it doesn't show in the stat sheet, but there's just a couple to mention. He definitely made a couple of nice plays there to break up the play, and obviously [Kochetkov] and the whole D corps, they were rock solid.
Recent Articles
Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy