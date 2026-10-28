'A Team Effort All The Way Through': Pyotr Kochetkov, Sebastian Aho, Jaccob Slavin, Rod Brind'Amour On Win Over Bruins

On the team's depth showing up: That's the game there tonight. They got one early. They made a nice play. They made three or four little, good passes and those are high-end, tip your hat plays and then move on. I thought after that, all the penalties we had to kill, especially at the end of the game when it's on the line, the guys did a great job. Don't want to be down like that, but it happens and when it does, we have to kill penalties. Everything was good about [the game]. Our goalie... like everything was done right I guess is the way to put it. We need guys to step up and they are.



On having to stay patient: We knew coming in that was the way the game was going to go. So it's just having the right mindset. They're a good team for a reason and they stick to what they're doing. But we had a game plan and I thought we stuck with what we had to do. We should have probably had more [goals], but it doesn't always work that way. But then you get the one late. A pretty good game by this group.



On not getting discouraged with the blown 5-on-3 power play: It could've [been deflating], but you're not going to have a perfect game. They have a good team. The power play might have done something to separate the game a little bit, but didn't need it tonight. That's the positive there.



On Pyotr Kochetkov: Up until the last five minutes where we got the two penalties called on us, there wasn't much action at all, but there were a couple and he had to come up big. That's what goaltending is. Timely saves and that's what he's been doing all year.



On the transition game: We definitely had our rush chances. Kind of mini breakaways and getting behind their D, which is not really what normally happens against that team, but their goalie bailed them out and kept them in their game. They were probably waiting for that power play to come, so he did his job and like I said, our guys did theirs. Goaltending is all about the timely saves. It just keeps you in the game if you're not quite there and obviously if you are going good, you don't want to lose momentum and everything like that. It was just a good night.



On Will Carrier's effort on the game-winning goal: It's the effort, but watch the effort in that shift by that guy to get that goal. It's all over the place. Since we've put him there, that's kind of what has been real evident. Him winning those 50/50 races and the pucks that keeps it alive for those guys to do what they do.



On Taylor Hall's status: He kind of tweaked something else today. That's what happened there. I don't know... I can't really give you an update yet, but I don't think it's going to be serious. It's not serious, but he's gonna be out for a little bit.



On Nicolas Deslauriers' fight: They got some tough guys and so do we. Boys will be boys. They're going to do what they got to do, but that's an element that we haven't really had in the past and we do now. We've added that. I thought he had a good game. He had the one mess up that he's going to be mad about, but that's really the only mistake I've really seen him make since he's been here. Like I said, everyone, tonight, was doing their job.