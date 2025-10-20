7 Observations: Hurricanes Sweep Through California To Stay Perfect

The Carolina Hurricanes have started off their season-long road trip by adding three straight wins to their undefeated record.

The team is overcoming some key injuries, getting depth scoring and the stars are also starting to shine as well.

Here are seven observations from the team's California swing:

1. Seth Jarvis - Superstar

With three goals (two game-winners at that) and five points in the last three games, it's safe to say that Seth Jarvis has been the Canes' MVP on this road trip so far.

Over that span, Jarvis has had 14 shots on goal, two blocks, three takeaways all while averaging 18:14 per game.

The kid is making things happen every time he's on the ice and it looks like a meteoric rise to stardom is on the horizon for him.

"He's a player that every year, has added a little something," said Canes coach Rod Brind'Amour. "Whether it's getting a little stronger, maybe a little quicker, a little smarter, understanding the game a little better. Just his willingness to be good every shift I think is what makes him special."

Sky's the limit for Jarvy.

'I Just Want To Be A Big Time Player': Seth Jarvis Sets NHL Record Thanks To Red-Hot Start

Seth Jarvis is lighting up the NHL with a record-shattering start.

2. K'Andre Miller, Sean Walker Stepping Up

With Jaccob Slavin sidelined due to a lower-body injury, the Canes have had to rely a lot more on some of the other faces on its blueline, especially Sean Walker and K'Andre Miller.

The duo has been the top pairing for the team during the California swing, averaging nearly 24 minutes a game.

In their minutes, they've dominated the shot share, with a 65% Corsi For percentage and their expected goals percentage is north of 60% as well. They've faced tough competition, but are looking no worse for the wear.

With both both strong skaters and smart players, they've really helped keep the Canes afloat.

The job is going to get a little tougher now with Shayne Gostisbehere out with injury too, but both are players who can handle a big workload.

3. Milestones Galore

The Carolina Hurricanes really stacked up the milestones in the Golden State.

In San Jose:

Goaltender Brandon Bussi made his NHL debut, stopping 16 shots in the win.

Jordan Staal skated in his 900th career game as a Hurricane.

Mike Reilly made his Hurricanes debut and registered his first point as a Cane.

In Anaheim:

Seth Jarvis scored his 100th career.

Alexander Nikishin scored his first NHL goal.

In LA:

Jordan Staal scored his 300th career NHL goal.

Sean Walker skated in his 400th career game.

Seth Jarvis set an NHL record with his 4th game-winning goal in five games played to start the season.

4. Goaltending

There were a lot of worries heading into the road trip over the state of the Hurricanes' net.

Pyotr Kochetkov was out with an injury, Frederik Andersen hadn't had the best numbers to start the year and the team's backup had never played in the NHL.

But after a run through Cali, it's safe to say that the goaltending played a huge role in all three wins.

Bussi is 2-0-0 and rocking a 0.911 save percentage, having made 41 saves so far to start his NHL career. The 27-year-old netminder has made some really good, athletic saves in his two starts and has been filling in perfectly for Kochetkov.

Andersen only got the one game in Anaheim, but it was a lights out performance where he stopped 23 shots to propel Carolina to a win.

The three Pacific teams that the Canes faced aren't necessarily the top of the league, but it's still encouraging to see the goaltending putting together a strong run.

5. No Points For Nikolaj Ehlers, Andrei Svechnikov

If I had told you that both Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrei Svechnikov were pointless through five games, you probably wouldn't think the team would be undefeated as well, but that's where we are.

The two are the team's top left wingers and neither has been able to find the scoresheet to save their lives, which is troubling to say the least.

Ehlers, on the one hand, I feel like is involved in something every time his line is on the ice.

He could easily have a couple of points by now (he's been on the ice for six goals and he helped facilitate a few of those too just as the tertiary assister) and with 18 shots on goal, eventually one's going to have to go for him soon too.

"He's been around it, but [his line] just hasn't connected," Brind'Amour said. "I think it's probably a good sign that there's another level for those guys to get to."

The bigger worry though is Svechnikov who's been moved down from the second line to the fourth line after his slow start.

He's had consistency issues over his whole career, so perhaps he'll find his stride soon, but it's not a good sign for him to only have 10 shots on goal and four hits at this point of the year either.

"He needs to be a little more impactful shift in and shift out," Brind'Amour said. "I think he's certainly showing signs of it, but the consistency, he disappears sometimes. So we have to just get him on track and get him dialed in."

7. Power Play Woes

The Hurricanes had nine power play opportunities over the three-game span and scored just one power play goal.

Granted, the Seth Jarvis PP one-timer proved to be a game-winner, so it was at least a key goal, but you'd have liked to see more scoring, especially given that San Jose, Anaheim and LA have all been weak defensively and in goal this year.

The power play hasn't done much to start the year, with only two total goals to show for itself, and it's puzzling to say the least.

The team has tons of talent on both units and they're generating a lot of looks, things just haven't clicked.

It's just the start of the year and the team has been able to win without it, but the power play needs to start showing something soon.

7. Competition Ramping Up

The team embarked on their season-long road trip starting in California, and nothing against those three teams, but that is going to be a significantly easier stretch than what they have coming up.

After taking care of business in the opening three games, the next three are all against some of the top teams in the league, all with Stanley Cup winning potential.

The first test is against the Vegas Golden Knights, the top team in the Pacific and the highest scoring team in the league so far, but then it's off to Denver to take on the league-leading Colorado Avalanche and old friends Brent Burns, Martin Necas and Jack Drury.

Then the team has to fly to Dallas to take on the Stars in both the first match against Mikko Rantanen and Logan Stankoven's return.

That's probably the toughest road stretch a team can have, but luckily Carolina already banked three wins.

Let's see if they can manage to grab a few more.

Recent Articles

Shayne Gostisbehere Out With Injury, Charles Alexis Legault To Make NHL Debut

Miller Time: K'Andre Miller Dazzles In Carolina Hurricanes Debut

'It's Just A Matter Of Time': Top Line Confident Despite Slow Start

Hurricanes' Depth Shining As Eight Players Have Found Scoresheet In Every Game To Start Season

'I Just Want To Be A Big Time Player': Seth Jarvis Sets NHL Record Thanks To Red-Hot Start

Carolina Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Out At Least A Week With Lower-Body Injury

'He's Ready To Make That Jump': Brandon Bussi To Make First NHL Start In San Jose

Stay updated with the most interesting Carolina Hurricanes stories, analysis, breaking news and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.