'I Just Want To Be A Big Time Player': Seth Jarvis Sets NHL Record Thanks To Red-Hot Start

Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis is one of the hottest players in the league right now to start the year and actually, he's statistically had one the best starts ever in NHL history.

Jarvis, 23, has started the year on a five-game point streak with six goals and eight points.

Only one player currently has more goals (Shane Pinto has one more goal, but has also played one more game), but what is the most notable is that Jarvis currently has four game-winning goals after his overtime winner Saturday night in LA.

In fact, Jarvis' four game-winners is the most ever by an NHL player within the first five games of a season.

"He's a special player at special times," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour. Time and time again, he seems to be coming through for us."

Jarvis' overtime winner against the Kings was his second of the year, after also netting the OT goal against the Philadelphia Flyers earlier in the season as well.

Jarvis also scored the go-ahead goal against the New Jersey Devils late in regulation in the Canes' season opener and his two-goal performance was the difference in Anaheim too.

It was already clear that the young winger has elevated his game defensively to a Selke-level caliber, but if his offense continues to grow like this too, Jarvis will be a clear cut superstar in the league before too much longer.

"I just want to be a big time player," Jarvis said. "I like those big moments, I like the pressure. When you have a chance with the game on your stick, it's always fun. I trust myself in these moments and to be able to capitalize like I have is awesome.

