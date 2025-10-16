Hurricanes' Depth Shining As Eight Players Have Found Scoresheet In Every Game To Start Season

The Carolina Hurricanes' strength has always been their depth, but so far to start the 2025-26 season, that depth has been on another level.

The Hurricanes currently have eight players who have registered a point in every game of the season so far including: Seth Jarvis (3g, 1a), Sebastian Aho (4a), Shayne Gostisbehere (1g, 3a), Taylor Hall (2g, 2a), Alexander Nikishin (3a), Jackson Blake (1g, 2a), Jordan Martinook (3a) and Eric Robinson (2g, 1a).

That's players from all four lines and two defensemen at that.

It's also the first time in franchise history that that many players have had an opening-season point streak of three games or more, per Canes team reporter Walt Ruff.

The production has also almost entirely been at 5v5 as the team has just one power play goal, which they scored in the first game of the season.

It's also impressive given that two of the team's supposed top offensive producers, Andrei Svechnikov and newcomer Nikolaj Ehlers, have yet to get on the board yet.

The team has been red hot to start the year, with them and the Dallas Stars being the only undefeated teams left in the league, and they'll hope to keep that streak going tonight as they take on the Anaheim Ducks.

