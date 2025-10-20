Shayne Gostisbehere Out With Injury, Charles Alexis Legault To Make NHL Debut

The Carolina Hurricanes will be seeing a second NHL debut on this road trip as Charles Alexis Legault is in line to play his first game in place of Shayne Gostisbehere.

Legault, 22, has played 64 games in the AHL since leaving Quinnipiac and has really matured his game over that span.

The 6-foot-3, right-handed defenseman has been a steady, physical presence at the blueline for the Chicago Wolves and could potentially bring that dependable game to the Hurricanes as well.

"We've known the player for a long time, but he's matured so well just as a player," said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour on Monday. "He's obviously got the physical attributes — big, strong guy that can skate. This early into the season, it's an earned callup based on the work he put in over the summer and the training camp that he had.

"We don't have a lot to go on as far as how his play has been this year, because he hasn't really had any games, but I think it just goes to say a lot about him and how much work he's put in."

Gostisbehere, 32, left Saturday's game early with the scoop from Brind'Amour being that he "tweaked" something.

Monday afternoon, the Canes' coach further expanded on the blueliner, who had been among one of the best to start the year and was over a point-per-game pace.

"He's still with us," Brind'Amour said. "I don't think he'll play... certainly not tonight, but I don't know if the next game is a possibility either. We don't think this is a serious injury, but it's enough to keep him out."

